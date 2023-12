Inside Your Health: Ketamine

Autopsy results released last week show that “Friends” actor Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine.

Ketamine has become increasingly popular as a treatment for depression and other hard-to-treat mental health disorders.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to explain how it works and what to be aware of when considering ketamine for treatment.