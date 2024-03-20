Inside Your Health: Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting has been a popular approach to weight loss, and research also shows it can have other health benefits.

But while some research has linked it to decreases in blood pressure, inflammation and improved diabetes markers, a new study from the American Heart Association suggests it could also increase the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 91%.

KSTP Medical Expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to explain why the study shouldn’t alarm Minnesotans.