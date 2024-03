Each year, around 11,500 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 4,000 women die.

But over in Scotland, a real-world study is showing how they got cervical cancer cases down to zero.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to share the details of the study.

Click the video box above to watch the full segment.