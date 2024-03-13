Inside Your Health: FDA approves weight-loss drug for reducing risk of heart problems

Wegovy is one of the popular injectable drugs for treating obesity but it has now gained approval for another use: reducing the risk of heart problems and strokes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration paved the way for more patients to be treated with the medication last week, which has many people wondering if insurance companies will now pay for it.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to provide some insight on the situation.