Inside Your Health: COVID changes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to change its recommendations for COVID-19 isolation in the near future.

Since 2021, the agency has urged people with the virus to isolate for five days and continue to wear a mask for an additional five days.

KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the possible changes and what they could mean.

Click the video box above to see the full story.