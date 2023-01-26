Inside Your Health: COVID-19 vaccine strategy

The Food and Drug Administration wants to simplify the COVID-19 vaccine strategy moving forward.

Thursday, advisors are meeting to discuss and vote on a plan to offer just one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a year, similar to how a flu shot is offered. There’s likely to be a lot of debate on the vaccine strategy.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou explains the pros and cons of the proposal in this edition of “Inside Your Health.”