Inside Your Health: Cosmetic safety

The average American uses six to 12 personal care or cosmetic products every day before heading out the door, officials say.

Those products include everything from makeup and perfume to things like toothpaste, body wash, shampoo and deodorant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hadn’t issued any new safety guidelines around those products since 1938 until recently.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to dive deeper into cosmetic safety.