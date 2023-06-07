Inside Your Health: Continuous glucose monitoring in diabetics and non-diabetics

nbsp;

For years, people with diabetes have used continuous glucose monitoring devices to track the rise and fall of their blood sugar. Now, some people are using them to monitor health concerns besides diabetes.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with Dr. Archelle Georgiou to discuss the rising technology of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM).

Experts say CGM technology can be used for non-diabetics to scan for pre-diabetes or for women to check for gestational diabetes.

Dr. Georgiou added that individuals experiencing obesity or hypoglycemia could also benefit from CGM technology.

Meanwhile, some experts are concerned a hyper-awareness of glucose levels could disadvantage people, Georgiou said.