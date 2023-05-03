Inside Your Health: ChatGPT in healthcare

nbsp;

An artificial intelligence tool could be used to help doctors give medical advice, according to a study published on April 28 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

On Wednesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with Dr. Archelle Georgiou to discuss the effects of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence tool, on healthcare.

Throughout the course of the study, researchers examined the differences between ChatGPT and answers from real doctors in the Reddit forum “AskDocs.”

Georgiou said the study found a significant gap in empathy between doctors and ChatGPT. The research panel discovered that ChatGPT responses were almost 10 times more likely to be “empathetic” or “very empathetic” as compared to real doctors.

In addition to this, Georgiou added that researchers found ChatGPT’s answers to be 78.6% accurate, whereas doctors’ responses were 22.1% accurate.

However, ChatGPT isn’t set to take over medical doctors’ jobs, said Georgiou. The AI tool is a better comparison to Google, which can generate results that are sponsored or that the reader may have to sift through to find what they’re looking for.

