Inside Your Health: Cannabis and heart health

Dr. Archelle Georgiou explains what researchers found on recreational marijuana and its effect on heart health.

Marijuana became legal in Minnesota over three months ago, and other states in the Midwest are following suit.

On Tuesday, Iowa became the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana, and more states are expected to legalize the drug after a new Gallup poll showed that seven out of 10 Americans support the legalization of marijuana.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with KSTP’s health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to discuss the effects of cannabis use on heart health.

In a new MedStar study, researchers followed 157,000 people for four years and found that daily cannabis users saw a 34% increased risk of heart failure while weekly users saw a 20% increase.

