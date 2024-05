Inside Your Health: Breast cancer screening

The number of women dying from breast cancer has fallen 42% in around the last 30 years, the American Cancer Society says. Still, one in 40 women die from the disease.

This week, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force took a major step forward by recommending an earlier age to get a mammogram, but did it go far enough?

KSTP Medical Expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to discuss.