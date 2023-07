Inside Your Health: Aspartame

Aspartame is one of the world’s most popular artificial sweeteners but health officials are now considering classifying it as a possible carcinogen.

Generally found in little blue packets, the sweetener has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for decades.

