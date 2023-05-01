Inside Your Health: ARFID

Studies show that more than half of kids are picky eaters by the time they reach two years of age - while this is how some children exert their independence, for others, this is a more serious concern and caused by a condition called ARFID.

For most, this is how children show their independence, but for others, the picky eating is a more serious concern and caused by a condition called Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou explains what the condition is and how parents can see if their child has it in this edition of “Inside Your Health.”

