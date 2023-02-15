Inside Your Health: Ankle injuries

Ankle injuries happen to many people, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had to play through the pain during the Super Bowl this past weekend after injuring it in the first half.

There was some speculation on social media that Mahomes got pain killers injected into his ankle, however, he has denied that.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou explains what people should know about ankle sprain recovery in this edition of “Inside Your Health.”