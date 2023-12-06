Inside Your Health: AI cancer detection

Around 64,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society, and 70% will die within a year of their diagnosis.

Now, researchers at Mayo Clinic have developed technology that may help detect pancreatic cancer much earlier. The health system says the technology uses artificial intelligence that can “see” cancer on a CT scan over a year before a radiologist.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for a deeper dive into the topic.