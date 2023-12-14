Flu, COVID hospitalization rates continue to climb in Minnesota

Hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses continue to climb across Minnesota.

At least 80 people were hospitalized due to influenza, COVID-19 or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections last week, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says. That’s up from 62 the week prior, which was also double the previous weekly high. At least 267 Minnesotans have now been hospitalized this year.

Additionally, three more flu-related deaths were reported last week, bringing the state’s total to six. The median age of those who’ve died is 68½ .

According to the weekly report, 11 schools reported outbreaks last week, with COVID making up the majority of those.

The good news is COVID hospitalization rate for the metro area dropped again last week, and the RSV hospitalization rate remained steady after significant growth over the past few weeks.

Overall, Minnesota is one of just a handful of states that still has very minimal flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.