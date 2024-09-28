A Minnesotan has died from rabies, a rare death in the state. Why you shouldn’t panic.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says that a person in Minnesota has died after contracting human rabies from a bat in the western part of the state in July, marking the seventh rabies death in the state in more than a century of data.

MDH says the rabies case was confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta a week ago, on Sept. 20. The person was over the age of 65, but MDH did not give an exact age.

MDH says there is no risk to the general public because of this rabies case, but they are working with the victim’s family and health care facilities where the person was treated to see if anyone else was potentially exposed to the disease and should be treated.

In Minnesota, two natural animals carry the rabies virus: bats and skunks. People in Minnesota usually contract the disease from a bat bite.

TREATMENT

Treatment for rabies is nearly 100% effective at preventing someone from contracting the fatal disease after being exposed. If left untreated, rabies is usually deadly.

Treatment for rabies exposure includes an injection of rabies immune globulin and then four doses of a rabies vaccine over the course of two weeks. The two treatments together prevent the disease from infecting a person by giving them the antibodies needed to stop the disease.

The immune globulin only needs to be given to someone who has never been vaccinated for rabies.

It is crucial to get treated as soon as possible after a rabies exposure.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW MAY HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO AN ANIMAL WITH RABIES

MDH is reminding people to avoid contact with bats. Due to the mammal’s tiny teeth, a person may not even notice getting bitten, and a bite may not leave a noticeable mark.

Anyone who has been exposed to a bat or skunk in Minnesota, meaning been touched by the animal, is at risk for rabies and should contact their health care provider or MDH. In the United States, 70% of rabies cases are due to bats, MDH says.

It’s important to note that if a bat is found in a room with someone who is sleeping, an unattended child or someone with communication problems, it should be reported for potential exposure.

MDH also says that, if possible, the found bat should be safely captured and submitted for testing to the Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory or another veterinarian. It’s critical to never touch a bat with bare hands and the state provides a video with instructions on how to safely catch a bat.

Getting medical care as soon as possible after a potential exposure is key, but as long as a person has not developed any symptoms, it’s never too late to start rabies treatment. It can be a few days to several weeks before a person bitten by an animal with rabies shows any symptoms.

Pets and livestock most commonly get rabies from skunks. The State Public Health Veterinarian wants people to know they can and should get their pets and livestock vaccinated for rabies. Shots are available for dogs, cats, ferrets, horses, cattle and sheep.

DON’T PANIC

Hearing about a human death from a case of rabies can sound scary, but this is extremely rare. As mentioned, treatment is nearly 100% effective at preventing the disease.

The recent death in Minnesota is only the seventh deadly rabies case in more than 100 years. The others occurred in 1917, 1964, 1975, 2000, 2007 and 2021. MDH says that for cases in 2000 and 2007, the people — both bitten by bats — did not get medical care. The department closely tracks rabies data.

Rabies cases resulting in death have significantly decreased in the last century. In the early 1990s, there were more than 100 cases of deadly rabies each year, but less than five in recent years.

If you are questioning if you had exposure to a bat and are curious about your next steps, MDH created a flowchart to help people determine those answers.

Anyone with questions about rabies or who has a concern about a potential exposure can call MDH Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 651-201-5414.