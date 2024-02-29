Duluth-WDIO Headlines

  • Nutrition for a healthy brain
    Sarah Stock, a registered dietitian at St. Luke’s, says that food has the ability to uplift us and improve our focus. Things that create a healthy brain: No. 1: Water No. 2: Blood flow- exercise, […]
  • New York-based Indigenous theater company tours to Cloquet
    The New York City’s indigenous and feminist theatre company, Spiderwoman Theater, is taking its touring production of Misdemeanor Dream to Cloquet High School as part of a residency with Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community […]
  • Midweek Moment: 50 degrees in February
    Waves lapped and crashed on the rocky shore of Lake Superior on a beautiful 50-degree day in February.
  • Black History and the future in Superior
    Dr. Ephraim Kotey Nikoi, an associate professor of Communication at UWS, joined The Lift to talk about Black History Month and the diversity efforts happening on campus, across the City of Superior, and around the […]
  • Running store Austin Jarrow celebrates 40 years
    Austin Jarrow is turning 40 or 10, depending on how you look at it. The running store opened on Feb. 29, 1984, giving it a Leap Day anniversary. Back then, it was in the Holiday […]
  • In Otter News: Rosie the Tarantula
    Rosie is a Chilean Rose Haired Tarantula that lives at the Lake Superior Zoo. She is an ambassador animal, meaning the zoo’s education department will take her out of her enclosure and on school visits. […]
  • Simple ways to appreciate your employees
    Friday, March 1, is Employee Appreciation Month, and Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching Consulting and Training is sharing simple ways to show appreciation. 1. Schedule a team meeting, lunch, or get together. 2. Take time […]
  • Saying ‘Aloha’ to Ben and Elizabeth in Hawaii
    Twin Cities Live Hosts Ben Leber and Elizabeth Ries have spent the week on the Big Island of Hawaii. They’re there with viewers of the show learning about Hawaiian culture and enjoying incredible views. One […]
  • Ask Dr. Dylan: Is caffeine really that bad?
    Dr. Dylan Wyatt, an emergency medicine physician at St. Luke’s, weighs in on caffeine conversation. Is caffeine really that bad for you? Dr. Dylan: Probably not. Research studies haven’t shown any clear consistent benefits or […]
  • Making the most out of the surprise snow
    Last Friday, the Twin Ports saw a nice return of the snow! And Kenny wasn’t going to let all that fun snow go to waste. It was great snow to make mini-snowmen, snow angels, and […]
  • Weekend Wrap: Sun and ice
    This weekend was a bit confusing. Is it winter or is it spring? There was too much to do to just be snoozing. So we seized whatever it would bring. Like The Lift on Facebook and follow […]
  • Learn how to keep a fresh fridge at the Cloquet Library
    There’s a traveling exhibit set up at the Cloquet Public Library that teaches people how to keep the groceries in their fridge fresh. “Save Your Food” is in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency […]
  • Local artist excited that her work was displayed on the DTA buses
    “Transit Equity Day, a celebration of Rosa Parks’ birthday on Feb. 4th, is recognized annually by the Duluth Transit Authority in partnership with Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community. This year Zeitgeist worked with two local artists to create […]
  • Finding your interior design style with the Altered Abode
    Everybody has a design style, Aubrey DeBettignies says, but not everybody knows what it is. She developed a style quiz on her website and blog, thealteredabode.com, that can help you narrow it down. It’s fewer […]
  • UMD International Club putting on Feast of Nations
    UMD’s International Club is putting on a Feast of Nations this weekend. The theme is “Colors of the World.” Beyond an array of food from around the world, there will be performances and a fashion […]
  • Dreaming of summer and planning for camp
    Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom says now is the time to start thinking of and signing up the kids up camp. Her blog has its annual Summer Camp guide near Duluth, MN. It features offerings […]
  • That’s Old News: Snowy 2004 Birkie
    The 2024 American Birkebeiner may have struggled to find enough snow to create as long of a track as the race typically features. But in 2004, snow was no problem. Athletes then and now come […]
  • Our Savior’s Lutheran Church hosts annual Chili Cook-Off for CHUM
    At Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, food critiques from all over the Twin Ports gathered for a fun chili cook-off all to raise money for CHUM’s food shelves. With a coveted winner’s title at stake, chili […]
  • The Process: High-Low Chops
    Half kneeling high-low chops are a core exercise to improve stability. Variations of the move can be done in a standing or seated position as well. You can use a kettlebell or dumbbell, whatever is […]
  • Chef Stuart’s Quick Pickle
    Pickles. You either love them or hate them. Chef Stuart happens to love them. Here’s his quick pickle recipe: Quick Pickle ½ C Water ¼ C Agave Syrup ¼ C White wine Vinegar 1T Salt […]
    Waves lapped and crashed on the rocky shore of Lake Superior on a beautiful 50-degree day in February.
    This weekend was a bit confusing. Is it winter or is it spring? There was too much to do to just be snoozing. So we seized whatever it would bring.
  • Northland Strong: Mason Branstrator
    Northland adaptive recreation (formally known as Courage Kenny) has been a staple in our region for many years. Providing recreational opportunities and changing lives for those with disabilities. For one […]
  • Northland Strong: Joe and Kathy Caulfield
    Joe and Kathy Caulfield have quite the party planned for their 50th anniversary. They are hosting an open house at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, Friday, July […]
  • Northland Strong: Tom Kasper and the Open Hands Food Project
    Tom Kasper has been watering and weeding at Bending Birches Greenhouse since 2016. “We specialize in doing things organically. And part of our mission to do things right is to […]
  • Northland Strong: Hiti’s Helpers
    Randy Hiti loved serving his community as a volunteer firefighter for Rice Lake. He was responding to a call, when he died in February of 2015. “We buried him on […]
  • Northland Strong: Truck driver earns Highway Angel award
    Thaddeus Paulson dreamed of becoming a truck driver. “I’ve always wanted the responsibility. I love the equipment, I love the machines. I grew up on a farm,” he told us. […]
  • Northland Strong: Hockey coach defeats cancer
    Right from birth, Jeff Ralston had an uphill battle. “I had meningitis when I was first born, and spent the first month of my life in the hospital, in the […]
  • Boy Scout Troop 7 shovels out fire hydrants for a good cause
    It gets very snowy in the Northland, to say the least. However, did you ever think about how that affects the first responders? More specifically firefighters? Well the truth is, […]
  • Adaptive yoga for all
    Check out how Courage Kenny makes yoga an accessible activity for everyone. “My experience with adaptive yoga is it gives me so much, and it gives me so much that […]
  • Northland Strong: Fitz Fitzgerald
    Fitz Fitzgerald is right at home on his quiet property near Ely. “I knew the minute I got here it was home,” he said. It’s a long way from where […]
  • Grand Rapids Marching Band: Cadence of Excellence
    The Grand Rapids High School marching band has been a leader in the competitive marching band world for over three decades. They are the only competitive marching band north of […]
  • Northland Strong: Dom the bus driver
    Dom Sereno is living his dream of becoming a school bus driver. His inspiration was his former driver, Penny, who he shared long chats with. “It is surreal. I was […]
  • Northland Strong: Blake Conklin
    A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food […]
  • Northland Strong: Meet Zeke Priest
    Imagine being seven years old and your whole life has unfortunately been dealing with adult doctors and nurses. Now, with the help of Courage Kenny seven year old Zeke Priest […]
  • Northland Strong: Heather and Lily
    In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy […]
  • Northland Strong: Brok Hansmeyer
    For Duluthian Brok Hansmeyer, an evening bike ride on a local trail was once part of his regular routine. “I would go, you know, several nights a week. After the […]
  • Northland Strong: Lilly Haldorsen
    Lilly Haldorsen was just 5-years-old when she arrived in Duluth from her home country of Norway. That was in June, 1923. “My father was in the shipping business. But after […]
  • Northland Strong: Coach Jimmy
    In Barnum, you will find Front Street Training Center. A gym that was started roughly two years ago during covid when gyms were shut down. It was a place for […]
  • Northland Strong: Greg and Juliana Grell
    Hoping for the best is something most of try to do as we make our way through life. Often times things turn out just fine, but when they don’t, having […]
  • Northland Strong: Julie LeBlanc
    Almost exactly 20 years after Julie LeBlanc donned the Ashland Fire Department uniform, she’ll hang it up. She joined the department in June 2002 and retired May 31, 2022. Family, […]
  • Northland Strong: Mason Archibald
    The sporting world is full of stories from great plays, to records broken, and even inspirational ones, like Mason Archibald. A sophomore at Proctor High School he is visually impaired […]
  • Weatherz School: Why we have Leap Day almost every four years
    It’s the 29th of February, a day we have almost every four years. As you probably know, a year is defined by the time it takes for one trip around […]
  • Weatherz School: Understanding normal
    When you hear the word “normal” you might think of it as describing something that is typical or ordinary. For example, one could say Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles is not […]
  • Weatherz School: Tracking changing daylight hours
    A sunrise can be a stunning display, but to catch one, you have to know when it’s coming. Especially here in the Northland, the time that the sun rises and […]
  • Weatherz School: Lake effect snow
    Of all the curve balls that Lake Superior throws at us, lake effect snow is one of the most interesting and most impactful. It all begins with cold air. A […]
  • Weatherz School: Where rain reports come from
    When rain is coming down in buckets, curiosity begs the question, how much are we getting? For an accurate answer, a literal bucket won’t cut it. An official rain gauge […]
  • Weatherz School: Lake Superior and our temps
    Lake Superior keeps things interesting for those spending time near it. When it comes to how the lake affects our temperatures, the main factors are the time of year, and […]
  • Weatherz School: Upwelling
    Lake Superior has the largest surface area of any freshwater lake in the world. Because of its immense size, it takes a long time for the temperature to respond to […]
  • Weatherz School: What’s the WBGT?
    I was recently at a baseball game, and it was hot. I was sweaty just sitting there, trying to hide from the sun under an umbrella. I checked the temperature […]
  • Weatherz School: Why the sky is blue
    Anyone who has ever put an eye to the sky can tell you that it’s blue. It’s a basic fact of life. But what isn’t as obvious is the reason […]
  • Weatherz School: Drought
    How do you know you’re in a drought? Can you tell based on a starved lawn, or a local stream that’s running low? Or maybe you know you’re in a […]
  • Weatherz School: Jet stream
    Hearing “jet stream” may evoke an image of a jet plane. It turns out there is a connection between the two. Pilots get a front row seat to this important […]
  • Weatherz School: Dew point and humidity
    On a sweltering summer day, humidity becomes public enemy number one. Everyone complains about it. I say we should cut humidity a break, because it turns out, what we’re really […]
  • Weatherz School: Air pressure
    Air pressure. It matters when you’re wanting to toss the pig skin or take your bike out for the first time of the year, but why do we care about […]
  • Weatherz School: The smell of rain
    There’s something nostalgic about a rainy day. Perhaps it’s because the wet weather hits home with all of our senses. You can listen to the rain against the window. You […]
  • Weatherz School: Spot the space station
    It’s not a bird… and it’s not a plane… It’s the International Space Station! The ISS is easy to spot if you know where and when to look up. The […]
  • Weatherz School: Anthropogenic snow
    When you hear “man-made snow,” you might imagine a snow gun at a ski hill making fresh powder. While it isn’t quite the same as firing up a snow machine, […]
  • Weatherz School: Behind the scenes of broadcast meteorology
    You’re used to seeing the forecast on the news, but what goes into assembling that forecast? Let’s pull back the curtain on the whole process. A couple of hours before […]
  • Weatherz School: The skip & AM radio
    At night, you can listen to AM radio from stations on the other side of the country. To find out why, we need to look high into the atmosphere. Not […]
  • Weatherz School: Surface fronts
    When discussing the forecast, we show maps that track approaching weather system and their fronts. Let’s dive into what these symbols represent. Fronts are lines on weather maps that represent […]
  • Weatherz School: Sundogs, halos and pillars
    When the right conditions come into place, the atmosphere can provide us with stunning visual effects. In order to understand the cause of what we’re seeing, let’s establish the difference […]