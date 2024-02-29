Duluth-WDIO Headlines

Erin Soderberg Downing has written more than 75 books. The Duluth native spent time at Superior Middle School on Tuesday, sharing her journey. It was her 45th school she’s visited across six states this month. […]

A massive apartment building has been taking shape in the Duluth Heights neighborhood for months now. You can see the structure off of Central Entrance. And recently, a new sign was added to the top, […]

Two Harbors High School has a new plasma cutter, thanks to some grant funding. Ben Hudson, the teacher, applied for the money. “This is much safer. And it really helps inspire them to want to […]

ABC News has projected wins for President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump in Michigan in their respective primaries based on analysis of the vote as of Tuesday evening. As of Tuesday evening, Nikki […]

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports that they are already seeing an influx of wildfires this year. They are attributing this to lack of snow cover and accumulated rain statewide. This previous weekend, the […]

A major street reconstruction is coming to Superior and tonight the public got a chance to share their thoughts and opinions. Plans for the reconstruction of east 5th Street are being put together. The section […]

Knowing how to recognize the signs of drug use can be more subtle than most people realize. In fact more often than not high school and middle school students can have drugs hiding in plain […]

On Tuesday, February 27th, Duluth residents gathered at DFL and GOP caucuses to meet local candidates, volunteer, but also learn about local politics. Members of both parties met at designated caucus locations to decide on […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position […]

Jonah Plys is getting ready to head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota this weekend. After all, he’s the Special Assistant to the Head Coach for the UMD Bulldogs Men’s basketball team. They had a great […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election, calling into question whether his case could go […]

Austin Jarrow is turning 40 or 10, depending on how you look at it. The running store opened on Feb. 29, 1984, giving it a Leap Day anniversary. Back then, it was in the Holiday […]

A chilly start to Community Day, but Saints bundled up and headed out across the Twin Ports. WDIO caught up with a group at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, where they did some cleaning across […]

After the fast food chain Wendy’s announced that they wanted to try a new model that would implement price surging, people in the Northland have started to pay attention to how much they are paying […]

The top-seeded Hermantown Hawks boy’s hockey team were crowned Section 7A champions on Wednesday night, beating third seeded Hibbing/Chisholm 4-0 at AMSOIL Arena. The Hawks came out firing, as Will Esterbrooks scored just four minutes […]

Ashland, like many municipalities, does periodic monitoring of water quality not only at their treatment center but also for certain homes and businesses. 40 sample sites are tested for lead on a regular basis. “The […]

Warrior Brewing in the Craft District is struggling with finding a new owner or partner. However, an Iron Range veteran is helping Warrior Brewing in their time of need. Steve Biondich, the Iron Range veteran […]

Our Thursday began with a need to keep pets in, bundle kids up for the bus stop, and use the remote starter if you’re fortunate to have one. Much of the region dipped below zero […]

This March, you can help maurices support women impacted by domestic violence, homelessness, and human trafficking. The women’s retailer is launching their second annual bra donation drive, in conjunction with ‘I Support the Girls.’ ‘I […]

It’s the 29th of February, a day we have almost every four years. As you probably know, a year is defined by the time it takes for one trip around the sun. Our year is […]

Pickles. You either love them or hate them. Chef Stuart happens to love them. Here’s his quick pickle recipe: Quick Pickle ½ C Water ¼ C Agave Syrup ¼ C White wine Vinegar 1T Salt […]

Half kneeling high-low chops are a core exercise to improve stability. Variations of the move can be done in a standing or seated position as well. You can use a kettlebell or dumbbell, whatever is […]

At Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, food critiques from all over the Twin Ports gathered for a fun chili cook-off all to raise money for CHUM’s food shelves. With a coveted winner’s title at stake, chili […]

The 2024 American Birkebeiner may have struggled to find enough snow to create as long of a track as the race typically features. But in 2004, snow was no problem. Athletes then and now come […]

Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom says now is the time to start thinking of and signing up the kids up camp. Her blog has its annual Summer Camp guide near Duluth, MN. It features offerings […]

UMD’s International Club is putting on a Feast of Nations this weekend. The theme is “Colors of the World.” Beyond an array of food from around the world, there will be performances and a fashion […]

Everybody has a design style, Aubrey DeBettignies says, but not everybody knows what it is. She developed a style quiz on her website and blog, thealteredabode.com, that can help you narrow it down. It’s fewer […]

“Transit Equity Day, a celebration of Rosa Parks’ birthday on Feb. 4th, is recognized annually by the Duluth Transit Authority in partnership with Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community. This year Zeitgeist worked with two local artists to create […]

There’s a traveling exhibit set up at the Cloquet Public Library that teaches people how to keep the groceries in their fridge fresh. “Save Your Food” is in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency […]

This weekend was a bit confusing. Is it winter or is it spring? There was too much to do to just be snoozing. So we seized whatever it would bring. Like The Lift on Facebook and follow […]

Last Friday, the Twin Ports saw a nice return of the snow! And Kenny wasn’t going to let all that fun snow go to waste. It was great snow to make mini-snowmen, snow angels, and […]

Dr. Dylan Wyatt, an emergency medicine physician at St. Luke’s, weighs in on caffeine conversation. Is caffeine really that bad for you? Dr. Dylan: Probably not. Research studies haven’t shown any clear consistent benefits or […]

Twin Cities Live Hosts Ben Leber and Elizabeth Ries have spent the week on the Big Island of Hawaii. They’re there with viewers of the show learning about Hawaiian culture and enjoying incredible views. One […]

Friday, March 1, is Employee Appreciation Month, and Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching Consulting and Training is sharing simple ways to show appreciation. 1. Schedule a team meeting, lunch, or get together. 2. Take time […]

Rosie is a Chilean Rose Haired Tarantula that lives at the Lake Superior Zoo. She is an ambassador animal, meaning the zoo’s education department will take her out of her enclosure and on school visits. […]

Austin Jarrow is turning 40 or 10, depending on how you look at it. The running store opened on Feb. 29, 1984, giving it a Leap Day anniversary. Back then, it was in the Holiday […]

Dr. Ephraim Kotey Nikoi, an associate professor of Communication at UWS, joined The Lift to talk about Black History Month and the diversity efforts happening on campus, across the City of Superior, and around the […]

Waves lapped and crashed on the rocky shore of Lake Superior on a beautiful 50-degree day in February. The post Midweek Moment: 50 degrees in February appeared first on WDIO.com.

The New York City’s indigenous and feminist theatre company, Spiderwoman Theater, is taking its touring production of Misdemeanor Dream to Cloquet High School as part of a residency with Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community […]

Sarah Stock, a registered dietitian at St. Luke’s, says that food has the ability to uplift us and improve our focus. Things that create a healthy brain: No. 1: Water No. 2: Blood flow- exercise, […]

Pickles. You either love them or hate them. Chef Stuart happens to love them. Here’s his quick pickle recipe: Quick Pickle ½ C Water ¼ C Agave Syrup ¼ C White wine Vinegar 1T Salt 1T […]

Half kneeling high-low chops are a core exercise to improve stability. Variations of the move can be done in a standing or seated position as well. You can use a kettlebell or dumbbell, whatever is most […]

At Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, food critiques from all over the Twin Ports gathered for a fun chili cook-off all to raise money for CHUM’s food shelves. With a coveted winner’s title at stake, chili chef’s […]

The 2024 American Birkebeiner may have struggled to find enough snow to create as long of a track as the race typically features. But in 2004, snow was no problem. Athletes then and now come from […]

Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom says now is the time to start thinking of and signing up the kids up camp. Her blog has its annual Summer Camp guide near Duluth, MN. It features offerings from […]

UMD’s International Club is putting on a Feast of Nations this weekend. The theme is “Colors of the World.” Beyond an array of food from around the world, there will be performances and a fashion show. […]

Everybody has a design style, Aubrey DeBettignies says, but not everybody knows what it is. She developed a style quiz on her website and blog, thealteredabode.com, that can help you narrow it down. It’s fewer than […]

“Transit Equity Day, a celebration of Rosa Parks’ birthday on Feb. 4th, is recognized annually by the Duluth Transit Authority in partnership with Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community. This year Zeitgeist worked with two local artists to create bus […]

There’s a traveling exhibit set up at the Cloquet Public Library that teaches people how to keep the groceries in their fridge fresh. “Save Your Food” is in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and […]

This weekend was a bit confusing. Is it winter or is it spring? There was too much to do to just be snoozing. So we seized whatever it would bring. Like The Lift on Facebook and follow on Instagram to […]

Last Friday, the Twin Ports saw a nice return of the snow! And Kenny wasn’t going to let all that fun snow go to waste. It was great snow to make mini-snowmen, snow angels, and sledding […]

Dr. Dylan Wyatt, an emergency medicine physician at St. Luke’s, weighs in on caffeine conversation. Is caffeine really that bad for you? Dr. Dylan: Probably not. Research studies haven’t shown any clear consistent benefits or detriments […]

Twin Cities Live Hosts Ben Leber and Elizabeth Ries have spent the week on the Big Island of Hawaii. They’re there with viewers of the show learning about Hawaiian culture and enjoying incredible views. One of […]

Friday, March 1, is Employee Appreciation Month, and Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching Consulting and Training is sharing simple ways to show appreciation. 1. Schedule a team meeting, lunch, or get together. 2. Take time to […]

Rosie is a Chilean Rose Haired Tarantula that lives at the Lake Superior Zoo. She is an ambassador animal, meaning the zoo’s education department will take her out of her enclosure and on school visits. They’ll […]

Austin Jarrow is turning 40 or 10, depending on how you look at it. The running store opened on Feb. 29, 1984, giving it a Leap Day anniversary. Back then, it was in the Holiday Center […]

Dr. Ephraim Kotey Nikoi, an associate professor of Communication at UWS, joined The Lift to talk about Black History Month and the diversity efforts happening on campus, across the City of Superior, and around the world. […]

Waves lapped and crashed on the rocky shore of Lake Superior on a beautiful 50-degree day in February. The post Midweek Moment: 50 degrees in February appeared first on WDIO.com.

The New York City’s indigenous and feminist theatre company, Spiderwoman Theater, is taking its touring production of Misdemeanor Dream to Cloquet High School as part of a residency with Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College […]

Sarah Stock, a registered dietitian at St. Luke’s, says that food has the ability to uplift us and improve our focus. Things that create a healthy brain: No. 1: Water No. 2: Blood flow- exercise, breathing […]

The sporting world is full of stories from great plays, to records broken, and even inspirational ones, like Mason Archibald. A sophomore at Proctor High School he is visually impaired […]

Almost exactly 20 years after Julie LeBlanc donned the Ashland Fire Department uniform, she’ll hang it up. She joined the department in June 2002 and retired May 31, 2022. Family, […]

Hoping for the best is something most of try to do as we make our way through life. Often times things turn out just fine, but when they don’t, having […]

In Barnum, you will find Front Street Training Center. A gym that was started roughly two years ago during covid when gyms were shut down. It was a place for […]

Lilly Haldorsen was just 5-years-old when she arrived in Duluth from her home country of Norway. That was in June, 1923. “My father was in the shipping business. But after […]

For Duluthian Brok Hansmeyer, an evening bike ride on a local trail was once part of his regular routine. “I would go, you know, several nights a week. After the […]

In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy […]

Imagine being seven years old and your whole life has unfortunately been dealing with adult doctors and nurses. Now, with the help of Courage Kenny seven year old Zeke Priest […]

A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food […]

Dom Sereno is living his dream of becoming a school bus driver. His inspiration was his former driver, Penny, who he shared long chats with. “It is surreal. I was […]

The Grand Rapids High School marching band has been a leader in the competitive marching band world for over three decades. They are the only competitive marching band north of […]

Fitz Fitzgerald is right at home on his quiet property near Ely. “I knew the minute I got here it was home,” he said. It’s a long way from where […]

Check out how Courage Kenny makes yoga an accessible activity for everyone. “My experience with adaptive yoga is it gives me so much, and it gives me so much that […]

It gets very snowy in the Northland, to say the least. However, did you ever think about how that affects the first responders? More specifically firefighters? Well the truth is, […]

Right from birth, Jeff Ralston had an uphill battle. “I had meningitis when I was first born, and spent the first month of my life in the hospital, in the […]

Thaddeus Paulson dreamed of becoming a truck driver. “I’ve always wanted the responsibility. I love the equipment, I love the machines. I grew up on a farm,” he told us. […]

Randy Hiti loved serving his community as a volunteer firefighter for Rice Lake. He was responding to a call, when he died in February of 2015. “We buried him on […]

Tom Kasper has been watering and weeding at Bending Birches Greenhouse since 2016. “We specialize in doing things organically. And part of our mission to do things right is to […]

Joe and Kathy Caulfield have quite the party planned for their 50th anniversary. They are hosting an open house at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, Friday, July […]

Northland adaptive recreation (formally known as Courage Kenny) has been a staple in our region for many years. Providing recreational opportunities and changing lives for those with disabilities. For one […]

Weatherz School: Why we have Leap Day almost every four years It’s the 29th of February, a day we have almost every four years. As you probably know, a year is defined by the time it takes for one trip around […]

Weatherz School: Understanding normal When you hear the word “normal” you might think of it as describing something that is typical or ordinary. For example, one could say Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles is not […]

Weatherz School: Tracking changing daylight hours A sunrise can be a stunning display, but to catch one, you have to know when it’s coming. Especially here in the Northland, the time that the sun rises and […]

Weatherz School: Lake effect snow Of all the curve balls that Lake Superior throws at us, lake effect snow is one of the most interesting and most impactful. It all begins with cold air. A […]

Weatherz School: Where rain reports come from When rain is coming down in buckets, curiosity begs the question, how much are we getting? For an accurate answer, a literal bucket won’t cut it. An official rain gauge […]

Weatherz School: Lake Superior and our temps Lake Superior keeps things interesting for those spending time near it. When it comes to how the lake affects our temperatures, the main factors are the time of year, and […]

Weatherz School: Upwelling Lake Superior has the largest surface area of any freshwater lake in the world. Because of its immense size, it takes a long time for the temperature to respond to […]

Weatherz School: What’s the WBGT? I was recently at a baseball game, and it was hot. I was sweaty just sitting there, trying to hide from the sun under an umbrella. I checked the temperature […]

Weatherz School: Why the sky is blue Anyone who has ever put an eye to the sky can tell you that it’s blue. It’s a basic fact of life. But what isn’t as obvious is the reason […]

Weatherz School: Drought How do you know you’re in a drought? Can you tell based on a starved lawn, or a local stream that’s running low? Or maybe you know you’re in a […]

Weatherz School: Jet stream Hearing “jet stream” may evoke an image of a jet plane. It turns out there is a connection between the two. Pilots get a front row seat to this important […]

Weatherz School: Dew point and humidity On a sweltering summer day, humidity becomes public enemy number one. Everyone complains about it. I say we should cut humidity a break, because it turns out, what we’re really […]

Weatherz School: Air pressure Air pressure. It matters when you’re wanting to toss the pig skin or take your bike out for the first time of the year, but why do we care about […]

Weatherz School: The smell of rain There’s something nostalgic about a rainy day. Perhaps it’s because the wet weather hits home with all of our senses. You can listen to the rain against the window. You […]

Weatherz School: Spot the space station It’s not a bird… and it’s not a plane… It’s the International Space Station! The ISS is easy to spot if you know where and when to look up. The […]

Weatherz School: Anthropogenic snow When you hear “man-made snow,” you might imagine a snow gun at a ski hill making fresh powder. While it isn’t quite the same as firing up a snow machine, […]

Weatherz School: Behind the scenes of broadcast meteorology You’re used to seeing the forecast on the news, but what goes into assembling that forecast? Let’s pull back the curtain on the whole process. A couple of hours before […]

Weatherz School: The skip & AM radio At night, you can listen to AM radio from stations on the other side of the country. To find out why, we need to look high into the atmosphere. Not […]

Weatherz School: Surface fronts When discussing the forecast, we show maps that track approaching weather system and their fronts. Let’s dive into what these symbols represent. Fronts are lines on weather maps that represent […]