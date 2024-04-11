With his shot-blocking prowess, Peyton Watson becomes big catalyst off the bench for the Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Peyton Watson is on the rise as a shot-blocking, rebound-grabbing catalyst off the bench for the Denver Nuggets. He’s been taken under the wing of Kevin Durant since his high school days and been mentored by two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic since joining the league. Success has come at Watson fast, which is why he sometimes cautions himself not to be in too big of a hurry. He’s trying to enjoy the moment as the Nuggets attempt to defend their crown. Denver currently has the No. 1 seed in the West.

