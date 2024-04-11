With his shot-blocking prowess, Peyton Watson becomes big catalyst off the bench for the Nuggets

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

DENVER (AP) — Peyton Watson is on the rise as a shot-blocking, rebound-grabbing catalyst off the bench for the Denver Nuggets. He’s been taken under the wing of Kevin Durant since his high school days and been mentored by two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic since joining the league. Success has come at Watson fast, which is why he sometimes cautions himself not to be in too big of a hurry. He’s trying to enjoy the moment as the Nuggets attempt to defend their crown. Denver currently has the No. 1 seed in the West.

