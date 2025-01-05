Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga sprains right ankle and Kerr expects him to miss time

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga sprained his right ankle and coach Steve Kerr expects the forward to miss some time. Kuminga was hurt in the closing minutes of the first half of Golden State’s 121-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night when he tried to block a shot and landed awkwardly. He will undergo an MRI exam. Kerr says the injury is a “significant sprain.” Kyle Anderson will play more minutes in Kuminga’s absence.

