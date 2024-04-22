The Mets’ bullpen with a healthy Edwin Díaz has helped New York rebound from a rough start

The New York Mets have won 12 of 16 after beginning the season with five straight losses. They have taken two of three on the road against both Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re now only 2 1/2 games out of first place. Last year they lost all four series they played against the Braves. New York’s bullpen is 8-3 with a National League-best 2.95 ERA. Edwin Díaz has four saves in his return from a knee injury that kept him out all last season.

