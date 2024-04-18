Sprite Reimagines the Legendary Obey Your Thirst Campaign with Modern Icons Anthony Edwards and Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson Makes History as Sprite’s First Female Athlete Partner, Joining NBA Star Anthony Edwards for New Creative

ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sprite is reintroducing its iconic Obey Your Thirst campaign to the next generation of drinkers, with inspired new TV spots featuring two of today’s hottest athletes and exciting activations across limited time packaging, digital experiences and sports partnerships.

First launched in 1994, Sprite’s original Obey Your Thirst campaign pushed boundaries by championing authenticity – and its consumers – in a way other brands didn’t. Now, Sprite is continuing to empower consumers to embrace their individuality and follow their passions with a new Obey Your Thirst campaign that recognizes and celebrates the evolving desires and receptiveness of today’s audiences.

“Now more than ever, this generation is bombarded with opinions and trends about how they should be living their lives,” said Brian Rogers, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Sprite North America. “As a brand deeply rooted in championing individuality and authenticity, Sprite recognizes the overwhelming pressure and impact this can have on the growth and ambitions of a younger generation. With the revival of ‘Obey Your Thirst,’ we’re excited to introduce this timeless message to Gen Z and inspire them to embrace their uniqueness and confidently chart their own path.”

Starring in the new creative are NBA Star Anthony Edwards, who previously partnered with Sprite in 2022, and Sha’Carri Richardson, the world’s fastest woman and Sprite’s first female athlete partner. The inspiring young athletes embody the essence of Obey Your Thirst, with both stars known for being unapologetically authentic and relentless in their pursuit of self-expression and excellence when it comes to their professions and passions.

Paying tribute to the original campaign, Anthony Edwards will recreate Grant Hill’s 1994 spot, alongside Hill himself, humorously nodding to the anti-advertising ethos that famously made Sprite a counter-culture cultural brand. Sha’Carri Richardson will appear in a new spot that reinterprets Obey Your Thirst for today’s generation, showcasing how she stays true to herself and defies societal expectations, with a special cameo from her mother and grandmother.

Said A.P. Chaney, Senior Creative Director for Sprite North America: “We’re all about amplifying our consumers, which comes down to really understanding and listening to what they want, both in life and from brands. When considering our legacy, particularly in today’s landscape, the significance of our message to ‘Obey Your Thirst’ resonates more powerfully than ever. There’s no more opportune moment to reintroduce the campaign, and no better approach than to showcase two inspiring figures who epitomize these values and demonstrate the importance of staying true to oneself.”

Sprite will introduce limited-edition packaging that features four unique Obey Your Thirst designs, including an on-pack experience created to inspire Sprite drinkers everywhere. Fans who scan the on-pack QR code will discover “Obey Days,” a digital hub of inspiration on Sprite.com across passions such as fashion, arts, music, entertainment, sports and more. “Obey Days” will include weekly content releases, including content from Anthony Edwards, Sha’Carri Richardson, and more, with fans able to unlock exclusive access and rewards.

As part of the new campaign, Sprite will also be the presenting sponsor for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first two NBA playoff rounds.

For more details on the new Obey Your Thirst campaign, visit Sprite.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) and YouTube.

