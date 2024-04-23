PGA Tour has a team event in New Orleans. LIV Golf returns Down Under

The PGA Tour has its only team event at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The field features Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry for the first time, along with Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. New Orleans has three sets of brothers among the 80 teams. Two of them are twins. Parker and Pierceson Coody are PGA Tour rookies. Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are from Denmark. The LPGA Tour suffered a blow when Nelly Korda withdrew from LA right as she was coming off a major title and going for a record sixth straight win. LIV Golf is in Australia.

