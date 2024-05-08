Mitchell Robinson has ankle injury, leaving Knicks without another key player in postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson has a stress injury to his left ankle, becoming the third key player the New York Knicks have lost for their playoff run. The Knicks said Tuesday that Robinson would be evaluated again in six-to-eight weeks, essentially ruling him out no matter how far they go in the postseason. Robinson was the Knicks’ starting center for the first 21 games of the season before needing ankle surgery and missing 49 games. He returned late in the season, then hurt his ankle again in the first-round victory over Philadelphia and missed a game. The Knicks have already lost Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic to season-ending injuries.

