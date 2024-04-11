Mets reliever Tyler Jay completes unlikely path to long-awaited major league debut

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Jay had ample time to wonder if he’d ever realize his dream of pitching in the major leagues when he was released by the Minnesota Twins in 2019. Finally, he could enjoy his long-awaited debut for the New York Mets, nine years after he was a first-round draft pick by the Twins in 2015. Jay threw two innings, allowing one run, in the Mets’ 16-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. The 29-year-old Jay had to overcome a disease and restart his career with the Joliet Slammers, an independent Frontier League team near his Chicago-area home before being signed by the Mets.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.