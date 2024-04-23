Mets cut reliever Michael Tonkin for 2nd time in 18 days, with a Twins stop in between

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Tonkin is on the move yet again. The right-handed reliever was designated for assignment by the New York Mets for the second time in 18 days Monday — with one appearance for Minnesota in between. Tonkin was cut one day after pitching two scoreless innings during a 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The day before that, he worked one inning for his first win of the season. Tonkin began the season with the Mets, then was designated for assignment on April 5. He was traded to the Twins four days later for cash and made one appearance with Minnesota on April 12 at Detroit. New York quickly reacquired him, claiming Tonkin off waivers from the Twins last Wednesday.

