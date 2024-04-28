Martínez scores in stoppage time, rallies NYCFC to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

NEW YORK (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and New York City FC rallied to beat Charlotte FC 2-1 at Yankee Stadium. Martínez used a crossing pass from Kevin O’Toole to send a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner of the net. It was the second goal of the season for Martínez, who subbed in for Mounsef Bakrar in the 82nd minute. New York City (4-4-2) beat Charlotte (3-5-2) for the first time after entering play with a 0-4-1 record in the series.

