Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell fined $25,000 for verbally abusing official after elimination game

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official shortly after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets earlier this week. Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine on Saturday. The Lakers lost the first-round series 4-1. Los Angeles fired coach Darvin Ham Friday after two seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.