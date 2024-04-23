Jordan Spieth’s left wrist injury isn’t getting any better. It’s also not getting worse

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Spieth’s left wrist injury isn’t getting any better. But it’s also not getting any worse. Spieth calls it a “come-and-go thing.” It’s a slightly torn sheath over the tendon on his left wrist. Spieth says if it flares up, he won’t be able to play the next day. But then he could play the day after. He says the best treatment is rest and he’s looking forward to an offseason where he can explore the best options.

