Jets trade down a spot and then take Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu at No. 11 in NFL draft

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets selected Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with the 11th pick in the NFL draft. The pick came after the Jets traded down one spot from No. 10, which they dealt to the Minnesota Vikings, who took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. New York also sent a sixth-rounder to Minnesota, which traded No. 11 overall along with a fourth-rounder and a fifth-rounder to the Jets. The selection of the 6-foot-6, 312-pound Fashanu gives the Jets depth on their revamped offensive line and added protection for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

