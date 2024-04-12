Golden Knights’ Mark Stone cleared to return to practice on limited basis after lacerated spleen

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights say captain Mark Stone has been cleared to return to practice on a limited basis as he recovers from a lacerated spleen. The Golden Knights made the announcement on X. Stone was injured on Feb. 20. He was expected to participate in a non-contact jersey during the team’s morning skate. In 56 games this season, the right winger has 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points for the defending Stanley Cup champions. They’ll bring a three-game losing streak into their game later in the day against the Minnesota Wild.

