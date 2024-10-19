Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GC 40, Southwest Valley 7
ADM 35, Indianola 31
AHSTW 29, Shenandoah 7
Akron-Westfield 28, South O’Brien, Paullina 17
Alburnett 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 19
Algona 28, Webster City 21
Anamosa 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 0
Ankeny 13, Valley, West Des Moines 10
Ar-We-Va 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
Assumption, Davenport 35, Keokuk 14
Audubon 52, Baxter 26
BGM 69, Moravia 19
Beckman Dyersville 30, Cascade,Western Dubuque 0
Bedford 63, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 8
Belle Plaine 30, Iowa Valley, Marengo 24
Bellevue 22, North Linn, Troy Mills 14
Benton Community 56, South Tama County, Tama 26
Bettendorf 48, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 47
Bishop Garrigan 62, Harris-Lake Park 0
CAM, Anita 52, Stanton 6
Carroll 20, Sioux Center 7
Cedar Falls 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7
Cedar Rapids, Washington 27, Dubuque Senior 7
Central City 74, Midland, Wyoming 39
Central Elkader 50, West Central, Maynard 0
Chariton 48, Clarke, Osceola 0
Cherokee 49, Sheldon 6
Clarinda 47, Centerville 15
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Clear Creek-Amana 28, Cedar Rapids Xavier 24
Collins-Maxwell 56, East Union, Afton 26
Colo-NESCO 36, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 35, Sioux City, North 28
Danville 31, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24
Decorah 10, Epworth, Western Dubuque 7
Dike-New Hartford 57, Denver 13
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 88, Waterloo Christian School 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Southeast Polk 34
Durant-Bennett 13, West Branch 6
Earlham 21, South Central Calhoun 19
East Buchanan, Winthrop 50, Postville 8
Easton Valley 66, Lone Tree 31
Edgewood-Colesburg 49, Kee 6
Exira-EHK 60, Griswold 30
Fort Dodge 35, Sioux City, West 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Sidney 24
GTRA 66, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Estherville-Lincoln Central 6
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47, HMS 7
Gilbert 30, Newton 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, GMG, Garwin 6
Glenwood 53, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Greene County 14, Des Moines Christian 13
Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, Charles City 0
Harlan 41, Atlantic 16
Highland, Riverside 43, Wapello 0
Hinton 14, West Sioux 7
Humboldt 23, Clear Lake 13
IKM-Manning 42, Logan-Magnolia 28
Independence 13, West Delaware, Manchester 7
Iowa City West 49, Pleasant Valley 35
Janesville 68, Tripoli 12
Jesup 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 20
Johnston 56, Urbandale 14
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34, Southeast Valley 12
Le Mars 49, Denison-Schleswig 13
Lenox 60, Lamoni 28
Linn-Mar, Marion 28, Iowa City 27
Lisbon 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Lynnville-Sully 45, Central Decatur, Leon 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Central Springs 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 37, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Madrid 34, Wayne, Corydon 8
Manson Northwest Webster 20, Emmetsburg 14, OT
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 42, Starmont 6
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 28, Alta-Aurelia 0
Mason City 33, Marion 29
Mediapolis 48, Central Lee, Donnellson 14
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Albia 7
Montezuma 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Mt Ayr 54, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Mt Vernon 42, Washington 21
Murray 66, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14
Nevada 49, Creston 28
New London 56, English Valleys, North English 22
Newell-Fonda 42, Siouxland Christian 16
North Butler, Greene 26, AGWSR, Ackley 7
North Fayette Valley 34, Crestwood, Cresco 7
North Mahaska, New Sharon 12, North Tama, Traer 8
North Polk, Alleman 48, Boone 7
Northwood-Kensett 56, Dunkerton 40
Norwalk 21, Lewis Central 7
OABCIG 24, Lawton-Bronson 14
Ogden 44, Nodaway Valley 14
Okoboji, Milford 41, Forest City 25
Osage def. Oelwein, forfeit
PCM 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Pekin 58, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Pella 28, Bondurant Farrar 21
Pella Christian 35, Colfax-Mingo 0
Pleasantville 56, Eldon Cardinal 13
Pocahontas 40, Eagle Grove 28
Regina, Iowa City 20, Wilton 8
Riceville 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 6
Ridge View 36, MVAOCOU 13
Riverside, Oakland 44, Panorama, Panora 6
Roland-Story, Story City 55, Saydel 8
S.C. East 56, Ames 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23
Sibley-Ocheyedan 51, North Union 7
Sigourney-Keota 79, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 42, East Sac County 26
Solon 61, Fairfield 19
South Hamilton, Jewell 56, Grand View Christian 21
South Hardin 39, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6
South Winneshiek 54, BCLUW, Conrad 15
Spencer 46, Storm Lake 6
Spirit Lake 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Springville 52, Calamus-Wheatland 14
St Ansgar 53, Lake Mills 12
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Westwood, Sloan 27
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26, Glidden-Ralston 12
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 67, West Harrison/Whiting 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Tipton 37, Monticello 21
Treynor 42, Missouri Valley 0
Tri-Center, Neola 49, Kingsley-Pierson 7
Underwood 56, Red Oak 12
Van Meter 49, I-35 7
Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, Nashua-Plainfield 13
Waukon 52, New Hampton 21
West Bend-Mallard 56, Rockford 12
West Burlington 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 21
West Fork, Sheffield 18, Belmond-Klemme 7
West Hancock, Britt 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0
West Liberty 49, Camanche 19
West Lyon, Inwood 41, Central Lyon 7
West Marshall, State Center 14, Union Community, LaPorte City 0
Western Christian 41, Unity Christian 7
Williamsburg 49, Grinnell 12
Winfield-Mount Union 58, H-L-V, Victor 18
Woodbine 76, East Mills 6
Woodbury Central, Moville 49, West Monona 0
Woodward-Granger 35, West Central Valley, Stuart 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..