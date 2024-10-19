Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GC 40, Southwest Valley 7

ADM 35, Indianola 31

AHSTW 29, Shenandoah 7

Akron-Westfield 28, South O’Brien, Paullina 17

Alburnett 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 19

Algona 28, Webster City 21

Anamosa 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 0

Ankeny 13, Valley, West Des Moines 10

Ar-We-Va 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6

Assumption, Davenport 35, Keokuk 14

Audubon 52, Baxter 26

BGM 69, Moravia 19

Beckman Dyersville 30, Cascade,Western Dubuque 0

Bedford 63, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 8

Belle Plaine 30, Iowa Valley, Marengo 24

Bellevue 22, North Linn, Troy Mills 14

Benton Community 56, South Tama County, Tama 26

Bettendorf 48, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 47

Bishop Garrigan 62, Harris-Lake Park 0

CAM, Anita 52, Stanton 6

Carroll 20, Sioux Center 7

Cedar Falls 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 27, Dubuque Senior 7

Central City 74, Midland, Wyoming 39

Central Elkader 50, West Central, Maynard 0

Chariton 48, Clarke, Osceola 0

Cherokee 49, Sheldon 6

Clarinda 47, Centerville 15

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Clear Creek-Amana 28, Cedar Rapids Xavier 24

Collins-Maxwell 56, East Union, Afton 26

Colo-NESCO 36, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 35, Sioux City, North 28

Danville 31, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24

Decorah 10, Epworth, Western Dubuque 7

Dike-New Hartford 57, Denver 13

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 88, Waterloo Christian School 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Southeast Polk 34

Durant-Bennett 13, West Branch 6

Earlham 21, South Central Calhoun 19

East Buchanan, Winthrop 50, Postville 8

Easton Valley 66, Lone Tree 31

Edgewood-Colesburg 49, Kee 6

Exira-EHK 60, Griswold 30

Fort Dodge 35, Sioux City, West 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Sidney 24

GTRA 66, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Estherville-Lincoln Central 6

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47, HMS 7

Gilbert 30, Newton 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, GMG, Garwin 6

Glenwood 53, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Greene County 14, Des Moines Christian 13

Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, Charles City 0

Harlan 41, Atlantic 16

Highland, Riverside 43, Wapello 0

Hinton 14, West Sioux 7

Humboldt 23, Clear Lake 13

IKM-Manning 42, Logan-Magnolia 28

Independence 13, West Delaware, Manchester 7

Iowa City West 49, Pleasant Valley 35

Janesville 68, Tripoli 12

Jesup 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 20

Johnston 56, Urbandale 14

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34, Southeast Valley 12

Le Mars 49, Denison-Schleswig 13

Lenox 60, Lamoni 28

Linn-Mar, Marion 28, Iowa City 27

Lisbon 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Lynnville-Sully 45, Central Decatur, Leon 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Central Springs 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 37, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Madrid 34, Wayne, Corydon 8

Manson Northwest Webster 20, Emmetsburg 14, OT

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 42, Starmont 6

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 28, Alta-Aurelia 0

Mason City 33, Marion 29

Mediapolis 48, Central Lee, Donnellson 14

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Albia 7

Montezuma 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Mt Ayr 54, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Mt Vernon 42, Washington 21

Murray 66, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14

Nevada 49, Creston 28

New London 56, English Valleys, North English 22

Newell-Fonda 42, Siouxland Christian 16

North Butler, Greene 26, AGWSR, Ackley 7

North Fayette Valley 34, Crestwood, Cresco 7

North Mahaska, New Sharon 12, North Tama, Traer 8

North Polk, Alleman 48, Boone 7

Northwood-Kensett 56, Dunkerton 40

Norwalk 21, Lewis Central 7

OABCIG 24, Lawton-Bronson 14

Ogden 44, Nodaway Valley 14

Okoboji, Milford 41, Forest City 25

Osage def. Oelwein, forfeit

PCM 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Pekin 58, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Pella 28, Bondurant Farrar 21

Pella Christian 35, Colfax-Mingo 0

Pleasantville 56, Eldon Cardinal 13

Pocahontas 40, Eagle Grove 28

Regina, Iowa City 20, Wilton 8

Riceville 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 6

Ridge View 36, MVAOCOU 13

Riverside, Oakland 44, Panorama, Panora 6

Roland-Story, Story City 55, Saydel 8

S.C. East 56, Ames 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23

Sibley-Ocheyedan 51, North Union 7

Sigourney-Keota 79, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 42, East Sac County 26

Solon 61, Fairfield 19

South Hamilton, Jewell 56, Grand View Christian 21

South Hardin 39, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6

South Winneshiek 54, BCLUW, Conrad 15

Spencer 46, Storm Lake 6

Spirit Lake 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Springville 52, Calamus-Wheatland 14

St Ansgar 53, Lake Mills 12

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Westwood, Sloan 27

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26, Glidden-Ralston 12

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 67, West Harrison/Whiting 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Tipton 37, Monticello 21

Treynor 42, Missouri Valley 0

Tri-Center, Neola 49, Kingsley-Pierson 7

Underwood 56, Red Oak 12

Van Meter 49, I-35 7

Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, Nashua-Plainfield 13

Waukon 52, New Hampton 21

West Bend-Mallard 56, Rockford 12

West Burlington 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 21

West Fork, Sheffield 18, Belmond-Klemme 7

West Hancock, Britt 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0

West Liberty 49, Camanche 19

West Lyon, Inwood 41, Central Lyon 7

West Marshall, State Center 14, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

Western Christian 41, Unity Christian 7

Williamsburg 49, Grinnell 12

Winfield-Mount Union 58, H-L-V, Victor 18

Woodbine 76, East Mills 6

Woodbury Central, Moville 49, West Monona 0

Woodward-Granger 35, West Central Valley, Stuart 3

