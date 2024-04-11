Defenseman Noah Hanifin signs an 8-year extension with the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defenseman Noah Hanifin signed an eight-year extension with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The contract is worth an average of $7.35 million annually. Hanifin has two goals and seven assists in 16 games for the Knights. He was acquired from the Flames on March 6. He has 44 points in 77 games between the Calgary and Vegas. That is just four points off his career high two years ago. Hanifin has made the smooth transition by immediately being placed on the Knights’ first defensive pairing.

