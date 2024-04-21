Dave McCarty, 11-year MLB veteran and member of the 2004 Red Sox championship team, dies at 54

BOSTON (AP) — Dave McCarty, a member of the Boston Red Sox championship team in 2004 who played with seven MLB teams in an 11-year career, has died. He was 54. The Red Sox announced McCarty’s death in a statement, saying the former first baseman and outfielder died Friday after suffering a cardiac event in Oakland, California. McCarty was in Boston earlier this month and was at Fenway Park as part of the club’s 20-year celebration of the ’04 championship team that claimed the World Series for the first time since 1918.

