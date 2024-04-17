Baltimore Bombers? Mullins’ walk-off drive was the latest highlight of the Orioles’ power surge

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins’ walk-off homer extended an impressive streak of power by the Baltimore Orioles. Mullins hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2. Gunnar Henderson also went deep leading off the first, and Anthony Santander hit a tying solo shot in the seventh. Baltimore has hit at least three home runs in five straight games. After winning 101 games and the AL East title last year, the Orioles look even better offensively. Their major league-leading total of 30 home runs is a big reason why.

