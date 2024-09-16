AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:34 p.m. EDT

Bryce Young benched by Panthers after QB’s rough start; Andy Dalton will start vs. Raiders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have benched 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after the second-year quarterback’s rough start to the season. Andy Dalton will take over as the starter for Carolina’s next game on Sunday at Las Vegas. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he made the decision after watching game film from Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cooper Kupp will be out for several weeks after spraining his ankle among Rams’ latest injury woes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss several games for the Los Angeles Rams after spraining his ankle in their loss at Arizona last weekend. Coach Sean McVay also says center Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson are expected to be out for several weeks with shoulder injuries, adding to the Rams’ extensive injury problems just two weeks into the regular season. Kupp left Sunday’s 41-10 loss in the second quarter after rolling his ankle at the end of a long catch and run. The Super Bowl 56 MVP has dealt with several significant injuries during the previous two seasons.

AAC ramps up interest in adding Air Force to conference with Army and Navy, AP source says

The American Athletic Conference has renewed interest in adding Air Force as a member to put all three service academies into the same league for the first time. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the AAC’s discussions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because conference officials were not making their internal discussions public. The news comes days after the Pac-12 announced Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State would be leaving the Mountain West to join Oregon State and Washington State in a reconstructed Conference of Champions, starting in 2026.

Older Texas players enjoying return to No. 1 after 16 years and memories of 5-7 in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Longhorns returned to class Monday as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in 16 years and with college football buzzing about hotshot backup quarterback Arch Manning. Texas is No. 1 for the first time since 2008 and many of the older players on Monday recounted the climb up from the 5-7 finish in 2021. Manning took over the offense after starter Quinn Ewers was injured and could get his first start this week. Coach Steve Sarkisian said Ewers would be considered “questionable” to play.

Dolphins are signing former Ravens QB Tyler Huntley as Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are signing backup quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Ravens’ practice squad as Tua Tagovailoa remains out with the third diagnosed concussion of his pro career. Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the move first reported by NFL Network, saying that Huntley is being added for depth behind current No. 2 quarterback Skylar Thompson. Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after leaving a 31-10 loss to Buffalo last Thursday. McDaniel said there’s still not enough information to know whether Tagovailoa will go on injured reserve. Thompson likely will start when Miami plays at Seattle on Sunday.

Sebastian Coe among 7 IOC members to enter race to succeed Thomas Bach as president

GENEVA (AP) — Two former Olympic champions are in the race to be the next IOC president. So is a prince of a Middle East kingdom and a former IOC president’s son. The global leaders of cycling, gymnastics and skiing also are in play. The International Olympic Committee has published a list of seven members who want to be candidates. Only one is a woman. The election is in March to succeed outgoing president Thomas Bach. The applicants include two-time gold medalists Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry. Also, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and board member Prince Feisal of Jordan.

Purple place: Mets unveil the new Grimace seat at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Fenway Park has the Ted Williams seat. And now Citi Field has the Grimace seat. The kid-friendly McDonald’s character made another appearance at the ballpark Monday, when the New York Mets unveiled a commemorative purple seat in section 302 to honor “his special connection to Mets fans.” Wearing his pear-shaped purple costume and a baseball glove on backwards, Grimace threw out a funny-looking first pitch before New York beat the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on June 12. That victory began a seven-game winning streak, and Grimace the Mets’ good-luck charm soon went viral, taking on a life of its own online. The new Grimace seat in right field is located in row 6, seat 12 to signify 6/12 on the calendar.

A rough Sunday for some of the NFL’s best teams in 2023 led to the three biggest upsets: Analysis

It was a rough Sunday for some of the NFL’s best teams in 2023. The 49ers were stymied by the Vikings on the road. The Cowboys got destroyed by the Saints at home. The Ravens blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against the Raiders. The Lions messed up in a home loss to the banged-up Buccaneers. New season. Different challenges. Last year’s records don’t matter. Even Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs struggled. They barely escaped with a win over the Bengals when Harrison Butker kicked a last-second 51-yard field goal after a defensive pass interference on fourth-and-16 gave them a chance.

John Elway and Terry Bradshaw were benched as rookies and ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Bryce Young has been benched by the Carolina Panthers after 18 starts. It’s not the fastest hook for a No. 1 overall pick. John Elway was replaced by veteran QB Steve DeBerg in his first two career starts with the Denver Broncos in 1983, and he was eventually benched after five games. Elway returned to the starting lineup in Week 11 and went on to have a Hall of Fame career, leading the Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl victories in his final two seasons in the NFL. Overall, 36 quarterbacks have been selected No. 1 overall in the history of the NFL draft, including 28 in the Super Bowl era.

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco likely headed for IR after hurting ankle, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is likely headed for injured reserve after hurting his right ankle in the final minutes of Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the injury who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because Pacheco was still undergoing additional testing. Pacheco had X-rays on Sunday night and was due to have an MRI exam on the ankle. Pacheco appeared to roll the ankle on the first play of the final possession, which ultimately led to Harrison Butker’s winning 51-yard field goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.