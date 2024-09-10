AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:31 p.m. EDT

Dolphins coaches, players react to ’emotional’ and ‘triggering’ footage of Tyreek Hill traffic stop

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill’s teammates and coaches used words like “triggering” and a “shame” to describe body camera footage showing a police officer yanking the Miami Dolphins receiver out of his sports car and forcing him face-first onto the ground during a traffic stop. The incident outside the Dolphins’ home stadium has drawn national attention. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says it led to a lot of conversation in the locker room among Hill’s teammates, some of whom privately shared their own personal experiences with police.

Mauricio Pochettino hired to succeed Gregg Berhalter as US men’s national team coach

Former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been hired to succeed Gregg Berhalter as U.S. men’s national team coach, 21 months before the Americans host the 2026 World Cup. A 52-year-old Argentine, Pochettino became the 10th U.S. coach in 14 years and its first foreign-born leader since Jurgen Klinsmann from 2011-16. Pochettino has coached Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, winning a 2022 Ligue 1 title. Pochettino had been in negotiations since mid-August. Matt Crocker, the USSF’s sporting director in charge of the search, was Southampton’s academy director when Pochettino started at that club.

NFL investigating lawsuit filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accused of sexual assault

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL said it is investigating the latest civil lawsuit filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to determine if he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. On Monday, a woman in Texas accused Watson of sexual assault in 2020 while he played for Houston. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is reviewing the complaint. In the lawsuit, the woman alleges Watson forced himself on her sexually during an incident at her apartment. Watson was suspended 11 games by the league in 2022 after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions. The Browns traded five draft picks for the three-time Pro Bowler in 2022.

NBA expands permissible scope of coach’s challenge reviews on some out-of-bounds plays

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has expanded the permissible scope of coach’s challenge reviews on some out-of-bounds plays, saying Tuesday that if a foul should have been called on the play it now can be assessed shortly after the fact. The league’s Board of Governors approved the move at its meeting in New York, after it was unanimously recommended by the league’s competition committee last week. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was scheduled to speak about the meeting later Tuesday. The change will take effect this season.

Phils’ Schwarber sets MLB single-season mark with 14th leadoff HR before leaving with hurt elbow

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber set the MLB single-season record with his 14th leadoff home run Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays before being removed from the game in the fourth inning due to left elbow discomfort. Schwarber sent a 1-0 fastball from Rays starter Taj Bradley 437 feet to center field, moving ahead of Alfonso Soriano, who had 13 leadoff homers in 2003 with the New York Yankees. Schwarber’s 35th homer of the season was the 45th leadoff homer of his career, with 32 coming since joining the Phillies in 2022.

Auburn QB Thorne says angry bettors sent him Venmo requests after loss

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne has taken heat from a different source after struggling in a loss to California: Angry sports bettors. Thorne said on The Next Round podcast that he has heard from some fans in person and on social media while others “hit you up on Venmo, all types of stuff.” Thorne was intercepted four times in a 21-14 loss to Cal. The NCAA said in May that one in three high-profile athletes received abusive message from those with betting interests during the NCAA basketball tourneys.

Veteran stars Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers’ rotation later this week

PHOENIX (AP) — Veteran stars Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers’ pitching rotation later this week after both had an extended absence due to injuries. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that deGrom will pitch on Friday and Scherzer on Saturday. Texas is still hanging on the fringe of the AL playoff race, but is six games back for the final wild-card spot. The 36-year-old DeGrom will be making his season debut after missing more than a year because of Tommy John surgery. Scherzer — a three-time Cy Young winner — hasn’t pitched in about six weeks because of a shoulder injury.

WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed

The WNBA playoff picture is still jumbled with the final postseason spot coming down to three teams — Chicago, Atlanta and Washington. All three teams will play each other at least once over the last nine days of the season. The Mystics face both the Sky and Dream this week, including a home-and-home set against Atlanta. Chicago visits Atlanta next Tuesday. The Sky have a one-game advantage over the Dream and a two-game lead over the Mystics, though they lost star rookie Angel Reese for the season with a wrist injury.

Analysis: Kickers benefited from rusty, ineffective offenses

NFL kickers benefited from sloppy and rusty offensive performances in Week 1. With many teams struggling to move the ball effectively and consistently, kickers got a chance to provide plenty of scoring. They delivered at a record-setting pace. Kickers made 21 of 23 field goals from 50 yards or longer, an astounding 91.3% success rate. That number was the most 50-plus yarders in a single week in NFL history, surpassing the previous high of 15 in Week 3 last year. On the other side, passing numbers were way down. That helped created more opportunities for the kickers because more drives stalled or went nowhere in some cases after turnovers.

Judge orders former NFL star Adrian Peterson to turn over assets to pay $12M debt

HOUSTON (AP) — Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Texas judge to turn over personal assets to help pay a debt that has ballooned to more than $12 million. A court-appointed receiver has been seeking to collect money from Peterson as part of a judgment against the four-time All-Pro running back over a loan he failed to repay to a Pennsylvania lending company. On Monday a judge in Houston granted a request by the receiver for law enforcement to accompany him to Peterson’s home in suburban Houston so he can inventory assets that can be sold off. Attorneys for Peterson did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

