AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:27 p.m. EDT

Cowboys trade for Giants defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, sign veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to acquire veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the New York Giants in a trade also involving two 2026 draft picks and are signing edge rusher Carl Lawson. The addition of the 31-year-old Phillips adds depth to the Cowboys’ interior defensive line. Phillips was a second-round pick by Miami in 2015 and has played for the Dolphins, Buffalo and Arizona over nine seasons. Lawson has 27 career sacks in six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.

Mauricio Pochettino negotiating to succeed Gregg Berhalter as U.S. soccer coach, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. Soccer Federation are working toward a deal for him to be the men’s national team coach. Pochettino formerly coached Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. The person says Pochettino has agreed to become the U.S. coach but no final deal has been reached. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t complete. Pochettino is a 52-year-old from Argentina. He would succeed Gregg Berhalter, less than 22 months before the Americans host the 2026 World Cup. The USSF declined to comment.

NBA schedule released. Among highlights: Celtics-Knicks on ring night, Durant going back to school

Boston will get its championship rings on Oct. 22, and the rival New York Knicks will be there for the celebration. The NBA schedule was released Thursday for the coming season, and Game 1 on the slate is the Celtics hosting the Knicks on opening night. The league released 1,200 of the 1,230 games on the schedule Thursday. The other 30 will be slotted in December, depending on how teams fare during the NBA Cup. Some were previously known, such as Miami and Washington playing in Mexico City on Nov. 2 and the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers playing a home-and-home in Paris on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25.

Kirk makes an ace and leads St. Jude. Matsuyama right behind with new caddie and no coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Kirk is in the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are in the mix as they have been all year. The surprise at the start of the PGA Tour postseason might have been Hideki Matsuyama. He’s been through a lot the last week. He lost his wallet in London last week when someone snatched his bag. He also lost his caddie and coach for the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Their passports were in the stolen bag and they had to go back to Japan. All that and Matsuyama still shot 65.

Torrid NL West is baseball’s hottest division race with Dodgers, Padres and Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the midst of a stretch that most big-league clubs can only dream about, winners of six straight games, 20 of 25 since the All-Star break and 30 of 40 since late June. They’re fitting in quite well in the NL West, which is home to three of the game’s hottest teams. As pennant races around baseball heat up, the one out west looks like the best. San Diego has a 19-4 record since the All-Star break and Arizona is 20-5. The Dodgers aren’t playing poorly at all with a 15-9 record, but they’re struggling to hold their division lead.

Brewers’ outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers will have to continue their playoff push without Christian Yelich. Yelich is undergoing season-ending back surgery Friday, putting an end to the 2018 NL MVP’s resurgent season. Yelich was leading the NL in batting average (.315) and on-base percentage (.406) when he went on the injured list in late July. But, he hasn’t played since getting removed from a game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on July 23. Yelich has been dealing with back trouble for the last few years, and the issue landed him on the injured list twice this season.

Is freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith the next big thing for No. 2 Ohio State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jeremiah Smith might be the next big thing for No. 2 Ohio State. The pass-catching prodigy from Miami Gardens, Florida, was the country’s top-rated high school recruit when he signed with Ohio State in December and enrolled early amid a frenzy of hype. Since then, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Smith has shown flashes of being what everybody expects he’ll be for the No. 2 Buckeyes. He’s impressed coaches and teammates with his work ethic, route-running and acrobatic catches as he goes against the Buckeyes’ experienced defensive backs in preseason practice. Smith is a cousin of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Notre Dame suspends men’s swim team for one year after review finds NCAA gambling violations

Notre Dame has suspended its men’s swimming program for at least one year after an external review found members of the team violated NCAA rules by wagering among themselves on results of their competitions. The review also found that team members failed to “treat one another with dignity and respect.” Athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement Thursday that not all team members participated in the poor conduct and that coach Chris Lindauer and his staff fully cooperated with the review. Members of the team will be permitted to transfer, though NCAA sanctions would follow those found to have broken rules against gambling.

Australian breaker Rachael Gunn says ridicule of her Olympic performance has been ‘devastating’

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael Gunn says the backlash to her much-ridiculed Olympic performance has been “devastating,” adding that she took the competition seriously and gave her best effort. The 36-year-old b-girl known as Raygun said in a video posted to social media that she wasn’t prepared for the level of negative attention she has received since judges awarded her zero points in her Olympic debut. Meanwhile, the Australian Olympic Committee criticized an anonymous online petition attacking the Paris Games competitor, saying it was “vexatious, misleading and bullying.” Gunn is a 36-year-old university professor from Sydney who did a “kangaroo dance” among other moves.

Defending champion Coco Gauff falls to Putintseva in first match at Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI (AP) — Defending champion Coco Gauff lost Thursday in her opening match at the Cincinnati Open, falling to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Gauff, then 19, became the youngest Cincinnati champion last year on her way to winning the U.S. Open a few weeks later. This time, after a bye in the first round, the No. 2 seed blew a 4-2 lead in the third set and lost to Putintseva for the first time in four career meetings. Putintseva, who beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon, will face Spain’s Paula Badosa on Friday in the third round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.