AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:34 p.m. EDT

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win the US Open for her second Grand Slam title

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the U.S. Open women’s final to win her first championship at Flushing Meadows and second Grand Slam title of the year. The victory on Saturday allowed the second-seeded Sabalenka to add to the trophy she earned at the Australian Open in January. Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus who was the runner-up to Coco Gauff at last year’s U.S. Open. The sixth-seeded Pegula is from New York and was participating in a major final for the first time at age 30. Pegula has won 15 of her past 17 matches over the past month but both losses came against Sabalenka, including in the final of the Cincinnati Open.

Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, leading No. 3 Texas to a 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan. The Longhorns moved the ball at will through the air and on the ground against the defending national champions, whose turnover-prone offense failed to throw or run the ball effectively. Michigan had won a Big Ten-record 29 consecutive regular-season games and 23 straight home games. Texas led 24-3 at halftime and didn’t give up a touchdown until Davis Warren threw a 31-yard pass to Semaj Morgan with 1:54 left.

Packers QB Jordan Love has an MCL injury and should return this season, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love injured his medial collateral ligament in the team’s season-opening game but didn’t suffer damage to his ACL and should return at some point this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the severity of Love’s injury. A timetable for Love’s return wasn’t specified. ESPN and NFL Network first reported the update on Love,. ESPN reported Love could miss three to four weeks. NFL Network estimated it at three to six weeks.

Canada beats United States in U.S. for first time since 1957, winning friendly 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly for its first win over the Americans on U.S. soil since 1957. Coming off defeats to Panama and Uruguay at the Copa America, the U.S. has lost three straight games for the first time since 2015 against Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica. Shaffelburg put Canada ahead in the 17th minute after Tim Ream’s pass bounced away from Johnny Cardoso and David added his 29th international goal in the 58th for the lead when Ream turned over the ball in front of his own goal.

Nuggets star Jamal Murray agrees to a 4-year, $208M max contract extension, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that star point guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension with the Denver Nuggets. Murray made a remarkable comeback after missing the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL to help Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets to their first NBA title in 2023. Murray had an injury-filled 2023-24 season and postseason and that was followed by a disappointing run with the Canadian team at the Paris Olympics. But when teamed with Jokic, Murray makes the Nuggets a championship contender featuring arguably the best pick-and-roll duo in the league.

Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner in the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday. The last major singles title for a man from the United States was won by Andy Roddick at Flushing Meadows in 2003. Roddick was also the last U.S. man to appear in the final in New York, in 2006, and the last to participate in any Slam final, in 2009. The 12th-seeded Fritz is a 26-year-old from California. The No. 1-ranked Sinner is playing in his second major title match of the season after winning the Australian Open in January.

Saleh says it’s ‘fair’ to rule out holdout Reddick for Jets’ season opener at San Francisco

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Linebacker Haason Reddick won’t play in the New York Jets’ season-opening game Monday night at San Francisco while he remains in a contract dispute with the team. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Saturday “that would be fair” to rule out Reddick, who has not been at the team’s facility since the Jets’ trade for him from Philadelphia became official on April 1. The two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher is seeking a contract extension and has requested a trade from New York — something general manager Joe Douglas has twice said the team won’t honor.

Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable for the 49ers season opener against the Jets

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable for the season opener against the New York Jets with a sore calf and Achilles. McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the field this week. He was limited all week in practice and is officially questionable for Monday night’s game despite saying Friday he had no doubt he would play. The 49ers also will have All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and star receiver Brandon Aiyuk available for the opener after they missed all of training camp practices during contract disputes.

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team skips the deadline to sign a new revenue model with racing series

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — 23XI Racing says it skipped a deadline to sign a new charter agreement with NASCAR because “it did not have an opportunity to fairly bargain” for a new contract. The two-car team owned by Jordan, active driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan right-hand man Curtis Polk revealed that teams had a Friday night NASCAR-imposed deadline to sign new charter agreements that run from 2025 through 2031. In a letter to NASCAR, 23XI said it was refusing to sign the extension. The team’s revelation came on the eve of the start of NASCAR’s playoffs as garage speculation Saturday indicated that all but two Cup Series teams have signed the new agreements.

