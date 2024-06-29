AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:18 p.m. EDT

Germany beats Denmark 2-0 to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals after storm stops play

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany went from despair to delight in the space of a minute as a couple of big video review calls set the host nation on its way to a 2-0 win over Denmark and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals. Denmark defender Joachim Andersen had a goal disallowed for the narrowest of offside decisions in the 50th minute before giving away a penalty for handball on Germany’s very next attack. Kai Havertz converted the spot kick and Jamal Musiala added a second goal in the 68th. The match was suspended for about 25 minutes in the first half because of a thunderstorm.

Switzerland knocks out defending champion Italy and advances to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals

BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Italy has crashed out of the European Championship with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in Berlin. Goals in each half from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas gave the Swiss their first win over their southern neighbor for 31 years and set up a quarterfinal against England or Slovakia in Düsseldorf on July 6. Switzerland dominated in terms of possession, shots, attacks and passes. By the time Italy responded in the second half, the aggressive Swiss defense was able to deal with it, Coach Murat Yakin’s game plan worked to perfection.

LeBron James intends to sign a new deal with the Lakers, AP source says

LeBron James is not opting into what would have been a $51.4 million contract for this coming season and will instead seek a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because neither James nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. The move is among those coming just ahead of the NBA’s free agency period, which formally opens at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, though at least $1.2 billion in contracts have already been agreed upon because of new rules that allowed teams to speak with their own players earlier than usual.

Novak Djokovic says his knee feels good and he wants to ‘go for the title’ at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic says his right knee has responded well after surgery to repair a torn meniscus less than a month ago and he considers himself ready to contend at Wimbledon. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins Monday, and Djokovic’s first-round match is scheduled for Tuesday. Djokovic said Saturday that while he was very much in doubt of making it to Wimbledon after getting injured at the French Open on June 3, he is far more optimistic after a week of practices at the All England Club. He has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam trophies at Wimbledon.

Utah Hockey Club makes NHL draft splashes by trading for Sergachev and Marino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club stole the show on the second day of the NHL draft by making two big trades in a matter of minutes. Utah acquired two-time Stanley Cup champion Mikhail Sergachev from Tampa Bay in a blockbuster and got fellow defenseman John Marino from New Jersey. The team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes and relocated to Salt Lake City had more than $40 million of salary cap space to use before playing its first game in Utah. Owner Ryan Smith and general manager Bill Armstrong cautioned that the team would not spend wastefully in free agency, but making a splash means winning could come sooner than later.

Lightning and Capitals make multiple significant trades on 2nd day of NHL draft

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals each made multiple trades on a busy second day of action at the NHL draft. The Lightning sent two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to Utah and depth forward Tanner Jeannot to Los Angeles in moves that cleared more than $11 million in salary cap space. That could be enough money to keep captain Steven Stamkos or make a significant free agent signing. Washington acquired goaltender Logan Thompson from Vegas and sent fourth-line winger Beck Malenstyn to Buffalo. St. Louis also traded Kevin Hayes to Pittsburgh for future considerations.

Wimbledon 2024: Iga Swiatek calls herself a perfectionist and now she wants to improve on grass

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Iga Swiatek calls herself a perfectionist, and she knows she has not been perfect at Wimbledon so far in her career. The grass-court tournament begins on Monday and is the only Grand Slam event where the 23-year-old from Poland has not made it past the quarterfinals. Swiatek is coming off her fourth championship in five years on the red clay at the French Open. She also won a title on the hard courts of the U.S. Open in 2022 and made it to the semifinals on that surface at the Australian Open earlier that year. She is 9-4 at the All England Club.

India wins the T20 World Cup after holding off South Africa by 7 runs in a gripping final

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday. South Africa, playing its first ever final of an ICC tournament, needed a run-a-ball 30 to win on the back of Heinrich Klaasen’s belligerent 52 off 27 balls. But Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, who shared seven wickets in between them, roared back in the death overs to restrict South Africa at 169-8. Kohli’s first half-century at tournament, which he later revealed was his last T20 international game, anchored India to 176-7 after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. India won its second T20 World Cup but its first world title in 13 years.

Orlando Cepeda, the slugging Hall of Fame first baseman nicknamed ‘Baby Bull,’ dies at 86

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Orlando Cepeda, the slugging first baseman nicknamed “Baby Bull” who became a Hall of Famer among the early Puerto Ricans to star in the major leagues, has died. He was 86. The San Francisco Giants and his family announced his death Friday night and a moment of silence was held on the scoreboard at Oracle Park midway through a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cepeda was a seven-time All-Star who played in three World Series. One of the first Puerto Rican stars in the majors but limited by knee issues, he became Boston’s first designated hitter. He credited his time as a DH for getting him enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1999 as selected by the Veteran’s Committee.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace not sharing details of last altercation with Aric Almirola

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Bubba Wallace refused to discuss the details of the physical altercation in late May that led to the suspension of Aric Almirola by Joe Gibbs Racing. Wallace spoke Saturday after qualifying for Sunday’s Cup Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway. He briefly addressed the altercation that was first reported by The Athletic on Thursday. Wallace says he thinks he said enough at Charlotte last year when TV cameras caught Almirola shoving him and said that’s what happens when people walk around with two faces. Almirola was replaced on the Xfinity Series for the Charlotte race in May and hasn’t raced for JGR since.

