AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:57 p.m. EDT

Jets owner says firing of Saleh will bring ‘new energy’ to one of franchise’s ‘most talented teams’

Woody Johnson sensed his struggling New York Jets needed a change and now. So the owner made the stunning decision Tuesday to fire coach Robert Saleh just five games into his fourth season after the team’s 2-3 start following a 23-17 loss to Minnesota in London on Sunday. Johnson said the current Jets squad is one of the most talented in the franchise’s history. Saleh was 20-36 as coach of the Jets. His firing marks the first time in Johnson’s 25-year tenure that a head coach has been fired during the season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

MLB will air local games for Guardians, Brewers and Twins next season

Major League Baseball has announced it will produce and distribute local broadcasts for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins next year. All three teams had contracts with Diamond Sports Group that expired at the end of the regular season. The Texas Rangers, whose deal also expired last month, also announced they will no longer be partnering with Diamond and are assessing their options for next season. The addition of the Guardians, Brewers and Twins on Tuesday means MLB will be handling the production and distribution of at least six teams going into 2025.

Luis Tiant, the charismatic Cuban who pitched the Red Sox to the brink of a championship, dies at 83

BOSTON (AP) — Luis Tiant has died at the age of 83. The charismatic Cuban with a horseshoe mustache and mesmerizing windup pitched the Red Sox to the brink of a World Series championship and pitched himself to the doorstep of the Hall of Fame. He was known as “El Tiante.” Major League Baseball announced his death in a post on X on Tuesday. The Red Sox confirmed that he died at his home in Maine. Tiant’s death comes one week after that of all-time baseball hits leader Pete Rose, whose Cincinnati Reds faced Tiant’s Red Sox in the 1975 World Series — still considered one of the greatest matchups in baseball postseason history.

Thieves slipped watch off Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler’s arm, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in California say thieves surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler last month and stole a pricey watch off his arm. Police said Tuesday that Buehler was not threatened during the Sept. 28 incident at the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia. Police investigated two more watch thefts on the same day. Police say they were all victims of organized groups who steal high-end watches in large crowds during events. It came weeks after another professional athlete in California was the victim of a brazen mugging.

Patriots will go with first-round draft pick Drake Maye and bench QB Jacoby Brissett, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the New England Patriots are planning to give first-round draft pick Drake Maye his first pro start in the hopes of ending a four-game losing streak under veteran journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the switch. NFL Network first reported Maye’s promotion. The Patriots host the Houston Texans on Sunday. Maye made one previous appearance for New England, coming in at the end of a Week 3 loss to the New York Jets and going 4 for 8 with 22 yards. Brissett was 79 for 135 with two touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season.

Hurricane Milton forces Bucs and Lightning to leave Florida early and other teams to alter games

The NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning have left Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton to practice the rest of the week. The Bucs departed Tuesday morning, relocating to New Orleans, where they’ll face the Saints on Sunday. The Lightning left Monday night for Raleigh, North Carolina, to continue preparations for their season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Milton, currently a Category 4 hurricane, is projected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night. The Lightning’s home opener against Carolina is set for Saturday night and is on as scheduled for now.

Lindor plays his 1st home game in a month as Mets host Phillies in NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — The last time Francisco Lindor was in the lineup at Citi Field, he was hearing “MVP!” chants from fired-up fans almost every night. A month is a long wait when the stakes are this high. Game 3 of the New York Mets’ playoff series against Philadelphia marked their star shortstop’s initial chance to play on home turf since Sept. 8. A contender for the NL MVP award, Lindor injured his back Sept. 13 in Philadelphia and played just one inning over the next 10 games before returning Sept. 27 in Milwaukee. After two weeks of dramatic twists and turns on the road, the Mets were back in their own ballpark Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 22. Lindor was expecting “a special day for everybody.”

US Ryder Cup captain Bradley says security will be watching if Bethpage Black crowd gets nasty

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley wants the New York crowd to be loud and proud. But he says security will be watching from inside the ropes if the notorious Long Island fans get a little over the top. That’s been a concern for the 2025 matches at the first truly public course to host a Ryder Cup in America. Bradley and European captain Luke Donald staged a year-out news conference in Manhattan on Tuesday. Donald says he expects a hostile crowd. He says the Ryder Cup is supposed to be passionate. He just hopes it doesn’t affect the matches.

Mike Tomlin doesn’t think the Steelers have a George Pickens problem as wideout’s playing time slips

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says the decision to reduce star wide receiver George Pickens’ playing time is about load management and not about his attitude. Pickens played a career-low 34 snaps in a 20-17 loss to Dallas. The 23-year-old appeared to sulk while on the sideline in the second half. At one point, he slammed his helmet so hard in frustration that it bounced over the bench. Tomlin said he has no issue with Pickens’ effort level and that he would address problems with him privately. The Steelers travel to Las Vegas in Week 6.

SEC, Big Ten leaders mulling future of fast-changing college sports

The Big Ten and SEC already have the upper hand in college football. At meetings this week, their leaders are setting the stage to exact even more control over the sport’s future. Among the talking points when a task force made of members from the conferences meets in Nashville, Tennessee, are the future of the expanded college football playoff and a possible scheduling agreement between the two conferences that would indirectly make it harder for the rest of college football to compete for the 12 or possibly 14 spots available in the postseason.

