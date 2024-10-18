AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:33 p.m. EDT

The Temptations serenade Mets fans at NLCS as founder admits he roots for Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Sixty years after its debut, the Temptations’ “My Girl” has become a hit at Citi Field since New York Mets star Francisco Lindor began using it as his walk-up song in late May. Fans continue singing the lyrics even after Lindor’s plate appearance is underway. The Temptations detoured to New York on an off day from their tour to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Girl” before Game 5 of the NL Championship Series between the Mets and Los Angeles. Otis Williams, the group’s 82-year-old founder, says: “It’s the highest compliment you can get.”

Tony Bennett cites NIL and transfer portal era as reason he’s suddenly retiring at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A tearful Tony Bennett has explained he suddenly retired from coaching at Virginia because he wasn’t suited to navigate the current landscape of college basketball. Bennett told those gathered at his exit news conference Friday that name, image and likeness money and the transfer portal have brought elements to the job that he’s “not great at.” He said “the game and college athletics is not in a healthy spot.” Bennett is the latest and youngest high-profile coach to walk away citing a measure of burnout with the modern realities of the profession. He led Virginia to the 2019 national championship.

Online bidding for Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball up to $1.8M as litigation for proceeds continues

The online auction for Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball has just four days remaining, with the highest bid now at $1.8 million. The auction has been somewhat overshadowed by the legal situation surrounding the ball. Christian Zacek walked out of Miami’s LoanDepot Park with the ball after gaining possession in the left-field stands. Max Matus and Joseph Davidov each claim in separate lawsuits that they grabbed the ball first. Zacek was identified as Chris Belanski in the initial lawsuits. Matus’ updated lawsuit changes the defendant’s name to Zacek. Matus’ attorney says the defendant has been difficult to identify, but Zacek is the name on the contract to sell the ball.

Dallas Wings fire coach Latricia Trammell after 2 seasons

The Dallas Wings have fired coach Latricia Trammell. The team announced the firing on Friday. Trammell went 31-49 in two seasons with the Dallas Wings, including 2-3 in playoff appearances. This past season the team went 9-31 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2020. The Wings will also look to hire a general manager for the first time. Trammell is the fourth coach to be let go in the last month. She joined Curt Miller of Los Angeles, Tanisha Wright of Atlanta and Teresa Weatherspoon of Chicago. None of the four had more than three years at the organization.

Liberty look to close out series against Lynx and clinch franchise’s first WNBA championship

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Liberty are one victory away from securing the franchise’s first WNBA championship. They’ll have their first chance Friday night when they face the Minnesota Lynx in Game 4 of the Finals. One of the original franchises when the league began play in 1997, New York has reached the championship round five times before this season and lost each one, including last year. The Liberty leads the best-of-five series 2-1. If Minnesota does win Friday, Game 5 will be Sunday night in New York. The Lynx are looking for history of their own. Two more wins would make them the first team with five WNBA championships.

Injured Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton replaced on ALCS roster with Mark Leiter Jr.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees won’t have reliever Ian Hamilton for the rest of the AL Championship Series against Cleveland after he injured his left calf in Game 3. The AL East champions replaced Hamilton with Mark Leiter Jr. The move was made just hours before Game 4 on Friday. Hamilton got hurt while the right-hander covered first base in the sixth inning. The Yankees blew a 5-3 lead in the ninth and lost 7-5 to the Guardians, who pulled within 2-1 in the series. Leiter was acquired in a July trade from the Cubs and pitched in 21 games for New York.

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler charged with DUI, possession of handgun after traffic accident

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun after a traffic accident in Franklin, Tennessee, on Thursday. Cutler was arrested and later released on $5,000 bond. Franklin police say they investigated an accident where it looked like Cutler’s vehicle rear-ended another. Authorities say they smelled alcohol on Cutler, whose eyes were bloodshot and who was slurring his words. Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami before retiring after the 2017 season.

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane clears concussion protocol and hopes to play vs. Colts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins running back De’Von Achane said he has cleared concussion protocol and is hoping to play against the Indianapolis Colts. Achane was concussed in the first quarter of Miam’s Week 5 matchup against New England after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaylinn Hawkins. The second-year running back said Friday he has not experienced any symptoms since a couple days after the hit. Achane has 183 yards rushing on 53 carries with one rushing touchdown and has seen an increased role in the passing game. The Dolphins play the Colts on Sunday.

Oregon exploited a loophole in its win over Ohio State, part of a long tradition in rule-bending

The Oregon football team’s decision to exploit a loophole in the rules late in a win over Ohio State is hardly new. Teams and players across sports and across time have been blurring the line between legal and illegal for decades. NBA teams sometimes intentionally foul poor free-throw shooters during a game. Former NFL coach Buddy Ryan once sent more than 11 players onto the field, sometimes without being caught. NCAA national coordinator of football officials Steve Shaw says his committee tries to be proactive in preventing loopholes from being tested but added the officials must adapt on the fly.

Mountain West commissioner says she’s heartbroken over turmoil surrounding San Jose State volleyball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez says she is heartbroken over turmoil surrounding San Jose State volleyball this season. Four teams have canceled games against San Jose State: Boise State, Southern Utah, Utah State and Wyoming. None of the schools explicitly said why. Most Nevada players said they wouldn’t take the floor when the Wolf Pack are scheduled to host the Spartans on Oct. 26 even though the athletic department said it wants to play the match. The school says state law bars forfeiture “for reasons related to gender identity or expression.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.