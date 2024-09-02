AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:49 p.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes wants better start for Chiefs, more Week 1 magic when Ravens visit Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs insist they are not thinking about last year’s opener against Detroit, when they played flat in a loss to the Lions. Patrick Mahomes is chief among them. But for a quarterback who is usually better than normal in Week 1, it was a strangely poor performance, and one he does not want to replicate Thursday night against Baltimore. The three-time Super Bowl MVP had by far the worst Week 1 performance of his career that night, completing barely more than 50% of his passes for just 226 yards with his fewest touchdown passes (two) and first interception in six season openers. In five previous openers, he had averaged 308 yards with 18 total touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Washington’s Luke McCaffrey looking to make his own name in the NFL following his dad and brothers

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Luke McCaffrey this weekend will become the latest member of his family to play in the NFL. Father Ed won three Super Bowls, older brother Christian is the reigning offensive player of the year and eldest brother Max played a handful of games in 2017 and ‘18. Luke is trying to make his own name in the league a rookie wide receiver with the Washington Commanders. The converted quarterback has already formed a strong bond with Jayden Daniels going back to offseason workouts and is expected to be one of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner’s top offensive options.

US Open: Jessica Pegula reaches her 7th Grand Slam quarterfinal. She is 0-6 at that stage so far

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula is back in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Diana Shnaider. Monday’s win put Pegula in her seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal. Now comes the hard part: Pegula is 0-6 at that stage over her career. The No. 6-seeded Pegula is on quite a run at the moment, having won 13 of her past 14 matches, all on hard courts. That included her second consecutive title in Canada and an appearance in the final at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Also reaching the quarterfinals with a win Monday was Karolina Muchova. She defeated No. 5 Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.

The 49ers place rookie Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list after shooting

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list after he was shot during an attempted robbery. The move clears up a spot on the 53-man roster for the 49ers while Pearsall recovers after being shot in the chest Saturday in central San Francisco. Pearsall was hospitalized overnight and released on Sunday from the San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. The team hasn’t given any indication on how long Pearsall will be out but he must miss at least four games while on the non-football injury list.

San Diego’s Jackson Merrill replaces Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes for NL Rookie of the Year favorite

At Major League Baseball’s All-Star break, the one award race that seemed like it might be over was for National League Rookie of the Year. Not so fast. A terrific month of August has helped San Diego’s Jackson Merrill emerge as the new favorite for the honor. He’s displaced Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes. The flip in the betting odds has been dramatic. Skenes was a -1200 favorite at the break, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Now it’s Merrill who is the pick at -800.

Medals for women in wheelchair rugby at Paralympics, pregnant archer wins gold and triathlon begins

PARIS (AP) — Ella Sabljak helped Australia win the bronze medal in wheelchair rugby at the Paris Paralympics then turned her thoughts to growing the sport. As one of three women on the team, Sabljak is optimistic their success will encourage more women to participate. Pregnant archer Jodie Grinham of Britain clinched her second medal of the Games with gold in the mixed team compound event. Transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo failed to qualify for the final in the 400 meters of her visually impaired classification. Triathletes finally got the green light to swim in the Seine River after concerns about bacteria levels. Five-time champion Brazil remains unbeaten in blind soccer.

NASCAR Playoffs: Don’t look for surprises in the postseason as power programs dominate field

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s regular season had a surprising conclusion. Don’t count on the same thing in the playoffs, where the power programs in the Cup Series dominate the postseason field. Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have a combined 11 drivers in the 16-team field. Those three blue bloods have won the past 10 Cup Series crowns. The playoffs start Sunday in Atlanta. Chase Briscoe was a surprise winner at Darlington Raceway, where he used a late, three-wide pass to move in front. He held off Kyle Busch at the end for the win.

Woody Marks’ TD run with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Woody Marks scored on a 13-yard run with 8 seconds left to give No. 23 Southern California a 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU on Sunday night. Miller Moss passed for 378 yards and a touchdown and his 20-yard completion to Kyron Hudson and a subsequent targeting penalty on LSU with 18 seconds to play set up the winning score. Moss outdueled LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, who completed 29 of 38 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on the final drive. Moss was similarly efficient in going 27 of 36 in a battle of QBs who waited their turns after sitting behind the two most recent Heisman Trophy winners, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and USC’s Caleb Williams.

Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with FedEx Cup title and $25 million bonus

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has polished off the best year in golf in nearly two decades with the biggest prize. He had a few nervous moments at the Tour Championship until running off three straight birdies around the turn at East Lake and pulling away from Collin Morikawa. That made Scheffler the FedEx Cup champion with its $25 million bonus. Scheffler won seven times on the PGA Tour and an Olympic gold medal. The eight victories are the most since Tiger Woods won eight times in 2006. The FedEx Cup bonus pushed his season earnings to just over $62.2 million.

Paralympics fans learn when to be silent and when to make noise at sports for the visually impaired

PARIS (AP) — Soccer fans are known for being loud and rowdy. But the Paralympic sports most closely related to soccer, blind football and goalball require spectators to be silent during game action so that players can receive audible cues from the ball and the environment. Fans not used to these sports may feel awkward navigating the new rules. To ease the tension, a goalball commentator lets fans know they are allowed to speak.

