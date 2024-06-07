AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:40 p.m. EDT

Carlos Alcaraz will play Alexander Zverev in the first French Open final for each

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first French Open final by beating Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Alcaraz’s victory on Friday makes the 21-year-old from Spain the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam title match on three surfaces. He won the U.S. Open in 2022 on hard courts, then Wimbledon in 2023 on grass. He will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final. Zverev eliminated Casper Ruud. Sinner entered the semifinals with a 13-0 record in Grand Slam play in 2024 after winning the Australian Open in January, and he will move up to the No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Celtics rout Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of NBA Finals behind Brown, returning Porzingis

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 20 in his first game in more than a month and the Boston Celtics powered past the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Derrick White finished with 15 points for Boston, which led by 29 points in the first half and connected on 16 3-pointers in a powerful start to its quest for an 18th NBA title. Porzingis, who had been sidelined since April 29 with a strained right calf, came off the bench and provided an immediate spark, adding six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes. Six Celtics finished in double figures.

German court drops case against tennis star Alexander Zverev after settlement with his ex-partner

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has dropped a case against tennis star Alexander Zverev after he agreed to pay 200,000 euros — about $218,000 — and reached an out-of-court settlement with his former partner. A district court in Berlin ended the trial on Friday with the agreement of prosecutors and lawyers for both Zverev and his former partner, Brenda Patea. Zverev, the world No. 4, was facing a charge of causing bodily harm to Patea during an argument in Berlin in May 2020, with prosecutors alleging that he pushed her against a wall and choked her. Zverev, who faces Norway’s Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the French Open, has denied any wrongdoing.

Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics organizers have unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The structure of rings, made of recycled French steel, was displayed on Friday on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. The hugely popular tower in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the leadup to the Games. The tower is nicknamed La Dame de Fer — The Iron Lady — and will feature prominently in the July Paris Games and the following Paralympics.

Wide receivers’ salaries are expected to keep pace with rising NFL salary cap: Analysis

Justin Jefferson reset the market for wide receivers when he became the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback. That distinction shouldn’t last too long. CeeDee Lamb is about to get paid. So is Ja’Marr Chase. Tyreek Hill wants a new deal after Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown surpassed him in annual average value during an offseason that saw eight receivers sign contracts worth more than $20 million per season. The skyrocketing salaries will continue increasing as the league’s salary cap escalates. The cap went up $30 million to $255.4 million this season. NFL agent Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports anticipates the cap will surpass $300 million by 2026.

In London, Phillies slugger Bryce Harper says US cricket upset of Pakistan was ‘awesome’

LONDON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is impressed by the United States pulling off a huge upset at the Twenty20 World Cup. U.S. cricket captain Monank Patel scored 50 runs and Aaron Jones hit the ball out of the park to help the U.S. catch Pakistan on Thursday and force a “super over” before winning in the extra frame. Harper says “that was legit.” He spoke Friday at London Stadium ahead of a weekend series against the New York Mets. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor tried cricket batting a few years ago during a promotional event and says “it’s not as easy as it looks.”

Juan Soto has elbow inflammation, day to day and will not go on Yankees injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Juan Soto has elbow inflammation and was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season when New York opened a high-profile series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Aaron Boone said he doesn’t expect Soto will go on the injured list. Soto had imaging of his forearm and elbow that did not show any ligament damage. He will take medication and did not require an injection. Soto was removed from Thursday night’s 8-5 win over Minnesota after five innings because of left forearm discomfort.

Ex-Dolphin Xavien Howard is accused of sending a teen an explicit photo over an abortion quarrel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard has been accused of sending a male teenager a sexually explicit photo of the young man’s mother because she refused to get an abortion. The allegation was made Thursday in a lawsuit filed last year by a woman who accuses Howard of secretly recording them having sex and then sharing the recordings with others. Attorneys for the woman want the teenager added as a plaintiff against Howard, who was released this off-season by the Dolphins. The teenager is the son of another woman who attorneys say had a relationship and was recorded having sex with him. Howard’s attorneys deny the allegations.

Lakers conduct a public coaching search, considering Hurley and Redick, in hopes of pleasing LeBron

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ reported plan to offer a massive contract to UConn coach Dan Hurley is the latest twist in the monthlong race to replace Darvin Ham. Former NBA player J.J. Redick and ex-Charlotte coach James Borrego are also reported candidates. The 17-time NBA champion franchise was knocked out of the first round of the current playoffs, but the Lakers have nicely filled the void of hoops drama during the week before the NBA Finals with steady leaks about the progress of their quest for a coach who can entice LeBron James to finish his career in purple and gold.

Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis suddenly a big problem in Finals for a Mavericks team that cast him off

BOSTON (AP) — Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before the start of the Finals that he didn’t think Kristaps Porzingis received nearly as much praise for his ability as a shot blocker and someone who can alter opponents’ shots. The 7-footer did both in his rousing return to the court in Boston’s Game 1 victory, while also providing a scoring punch that jumpstarted the Celtics’ 107-89 blowout. It was a full complement of the skillset and usage by Boston that was never fully utilized during Porzingis’ time in Dallas. Combined with the Celtics’ other weapons, Porzingis may be too formidable for Dallas to match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.