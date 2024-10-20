AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:39 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Oregon is No. 1 for first time since 2012; Vanderbilt enters poll and Michigan drops out

Oregon has become the fourth team this season to hold the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll. The Ducks moved into the top spot for the first time in 12 years after Texas lost at home to Georgia. Vanderbilt at No. 25 makes its first appearance since the 2013 season and defending national champion Michigan is out after a second straight loss. Unbeaten Oregon followed its one-point home win over Ohio State with a 35-0 rout at Purdue. The Ducks received 59 of 61 first-place votes. Georgia got the other two.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is carted off the field with a right Achilles tendon injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was carted off the field with an Achilles tendon injury during Cleveland’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The embattled Watson, who has not lived up to expectation in two-plus seasons with Cleveland, went down without being touched on a second-down play with 1:26 left in the half. Watson dropped back to pass at the Cincinnati 21-yard line, and when he planted his leg, his right knee buckled. Watson immediately put his hands to his head as he lay on the field. Cleveland’s training staff rushed out and were soon joined by all of the Browns as well as the Bengals, who surrounded Watson. The Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022.

Bigsby scores 2 TDs as Jaguars show fight in 32-16 win over Patriots in London

LONDON (AP) — Tank Bigsby rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and Parker Washington returned a punt 96 yards for a score in Jacksonville’s 32-16 comeback win over the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium. Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. caught a touchdown pass as the Jaguars (2-5) erased an early 10-0 deficit. Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye led one fourth-quarter scoring drive, but couldn’t muster a second one as New England (1-6) lost its sixth straight game.

Texas apologizes to Georgia players, staff, SEC and game officials after fans throw trash on field

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has apologized after fans littered the field with water bottles and other trash after an interception for the top-ranked Longhorns against No. 5 Georgia was initially wiped out by a pass-interference penalty before officials changed the call. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was irate at the call that had appeared to wipe out Jahdae Barron’s 36-yard interception return. The coach then headed toward the far corner of the field to signal to the student section to settle down. As the debris was being picked up, officials were discussing the play and picked up the flag. Georgia won 30-15. Texas issued a statement Sunday that condemned the behavior and apologized to Georgia players and staff, the SEC and game officials.

`I never got past ’88′: Doc and Darryl hoping 2024 Mets can avenge club’s 1988 NLCS loss to Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Darryl Strawberry hit 335 career homers, made eight straight All-Star teams and won four World Series rings. Yet one October loss still haunts him. It’s the memorable 1988 National League Championship Series, when his heavily favored New York Mets were upset by a plucky Los Angeles Dodgers team in seven tense games. Orel Hershiser, Kirk Gibson and manager Tommy Lasorda’s Dodgers went on to win the World Series. Meanwhile, it took the Mets 11 years to get back to the postseason. With the teams playing for another pennant this week, Strawberry is hoping these 2024 Mets can exact revenge for ’88.

Juan Soto’s 3-run homer in 10th sends Yankees past Guardians 5-2 and into World Series for 41st time

CLEVELAND (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees advanced to their 41st World Series by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. Baseball’s biggest brand is going back to October’s main stage. Soto, who was acquired in a seven-player trade with San Diego in December, moved the Bronx Bombers into position with one big swing. Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run homer for the Yankees, who will play either the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers. Cleveland’s unexpected season ended short of the World Series, adding another year to the franchise’s title drought stretching to 1948.

Lynx and Liberty ready for winner-take-all Game 5 of WNBA Finals with history on line for both teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA Finals have come down to a winner-take-all Game 5 with both New York and Minnesota looking to make history. The Liberty are looking for their first title on Sunday night having lost in the Finals five times. The team was one of the original eight franchises when the league began in 1997 and is the only one of that group not to have won it all. A win by the Lynx would give them five championships and break a tie with Seattle and Houston for the most in WNBA history. This is the first time since 2019 that the WNBA Finals have gone the distance.

Haason Reddick is ending his contract holdout and plans to report to the Jets on Monday

Haason Reddick is ending his long holdout with the New York Jets and will report to the team Monday. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Sunday morning that Reddick agreed to an adjusted contract for this season and the sides will continue to work toward a long-term deal beyond this year. The agreement came less than a week after Reddick was given permission by the Jets to seek a trade. He has not played this season while in a contract dispute with the Jets, who acquired him from Philadelphia to boost their pass rush. ESPN first reported that Reddick was ending his holdout.

Slot hails ‘hardest’ win as Liverpool stays above Man City by beating Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Liverpool is looking more and more like Manchester City’s main title rival after beating resurgent Chelsea 2-1 to stay top of the Premier League table. After City needed an injury-time header from John Stones to beat last-place Wolves 2-1 in the early kickoff, Liverpool answered with a composed performance at Anfield to hand Chelsea its first league loss since the opening round. Having seen third-place Arsenal lose at Bournemouth on Saturday to raise questions about the Gunners’ title hopes, Liverpool and City took full advantage to build a small gap atop the standings. Arne Slot’s team leads on 21 points from eight games, one ahead of City and four above Arsenal.

East Carolina fires coach Mike Houston after 5 seasons and loss to Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina has fired coach Mike Houston after five seasons. Athletic director Jon Gilbert made the announcement Sunday, a day after the Pirates lost to No. 23 Army 45-28. Defensive coordinator Blake Harrell will be interim coach for the remainder of the season. Last season, the Pirates finished 2-10. They were 27-38 under Houston since he took the job in 2019. At James Madison, Houston won an FCS national championship in 2016.

