AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:18 p.m. EDT

Argentina coach slams chaotic ‘scandal’ at Olympic soccer match vs Morocco

The head of Argentina’s soccer federation says the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco “makes no sense,” and Argentina’s coach called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men’s soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina lost 2-1. Paris organizers said they were trying to “understand the causes and identify appropriate actions” after the match in Saint-Etienne. Argentina’s soccer federation said it issued a formal protest to world governing body FIFA and would do “what is necessary” to guarantee the safety of players.

All Aboard! US women’s basketball team arrives at Olympics via train from London

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The U.S. women’s basketball team has arrived at the Olympics via train. The U.S. had special accommodations for the 90-minute trip, just like the men’s team did on Wednesday. The team arrived at the London train station an hour before departure, and the team was whisked through passport control. The players and coaches then were escorted to a private lounge area before going down to the train.

An Olympic-sized fight erupts among anti-doping officials, and it’s just getting started

PARIS (AP) — Global regulators hinted at sanctioning America’s drug-fighting watchdog, a suggestion that further ratchets up tensions between those in charge of keeping sports clean. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s president said the organization would review a much-debated American law to see if the measure follows global anti-doping rules. If a WADA committee determines the law doesn’t adhere to the rules, it could start the process of finding one of its major critics, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, in noncompliance. That could lead to an even wilder scenario, in which the U.S. doesn’t get to host international sports events.

Padres’ Dylan Cease has no-hit bid through 7 innings against Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Washington Nationals. Cease has thrown 94 pitches, including 57 strikes, and has faced one over the minimum. The 28-year-old right-hander has allowed only three baserunners. Lane Thomas walked with one out in the first inning and was caught stealing, then reached on another walk in the fourth but was erased on Jesse Winker’s double-play grounder. CJ Abrams led off the seventh with a walk but was stranded at second base.

Bills’ Von Miller says he believes domestic assault case to be closed, with no charges filed

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — No charges have been filed, and Von Miller says he considers the case of him allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend as being closed based on feedback the Buffalo Bills edge rusher got from his legal representatives. Miller says he can now solely focus on football. A message left with the Dallas district attorney’s office seeking an update on the matter was not immediately returned. The NFL, which was conducting its own investigation, also did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment. Miller turned himself in to police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30 after being accused by police of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman.

It’s a college football player’s paradise, where dreams and reality meet in new EA Sports video game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — College football players are finally getting to be themselves — or play against themselves — in one of the hottest video games on the planet. EA Sports College Football 25 released on Friday as schools across the country threw parties, tournaments and fan events with their teams to celebrate. Florida gave The Associated Press a behind-the-scenes look this week at teammates squaring off on a big screen during the team’s annual photo shoot. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway grabbed a controller, settled comfortably into a leather stool and immediately started to adjust Florida’s roster. There was only one move to make. Lagway benched Graham Mertz and inserted himself into the lineup.

I tried Speedo’s Olympic swimsuit. It’s fast in the pool, but takes forever to put on

PARIS (AP) — I tried the new Speedo swimsuit being used at the Paris Olympics and it came with instructions on how to even put it on. Warned ahead of time that it takes an Olympian about 10 minutes to get into the skin-tight polyurethane compression suit, I grabbed a red Fastskin Pure Valor 2.0 openback kneeskin and entered the women’s changing room to see what the big deal is about suit. It didn’t make me faster in the locker room, but once I wedged myself into the suit, I could glide above the water and float without moving a muscle.

Flyers sign All-Star Travis Konecny to an 8-year extension worth $70 million

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed All-Star forward Travis Konecny to an eight-year extension worth $70 million. The deal announced Thursday keeps Konecny under contract through the 2032-33 NHL season. The 27-year-old set career highs with 33 goals and 68 points last season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer and as a result had been the subject of trade buzz in recent months. Instead, the Flyers committed to Konecny being part of their long-term core as they shift from rebuilding mode into contending after the arrival of top prospect Matvei Michkov earlier this week.

With big goals and gambles, Paris aims to reset the Olympics with audacious Games and a wow opening

PARIS (AP) — Paris has long been a city of dreamers: Just look at the Eiffel Tower, for decades the world’s loftiest structure. But France’s capital is aiming higher still with its first Olympic Games in a century, which open Friday. The most audacious Olympic opening ceremony ever — a gala spectacular on the River Seine that even French President Emmanuel Macron says initially felt like “a crazy and not very serious idea” — kicks off 16 days of competition that promise to be ground-breaking. Expect a heady blend of Olympic sports, iconic Paris monuments and France’s famous “savoir faire” in its world-renowned capital of fashion, gastronomy and culture could help secure the Games’ longer-term future. But Paris’ challenges are huge, too.

Travis Kelce picked as the top tight end in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankings

All the off-field attention that Travis Kelce generated last season while dating pop star Taylor Swift may have overshadowed his ability as a football player. But Kelce still did more than enough in his day job as Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted pass catcher for the Kansas City Chiefs to be selected as the top tight end in the NFL by The Associated Press. A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked Kelce first among tight ends with six first-place votes. George Kittle got the other two first-place votes and came in second. T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews and Sam LaPorta rounded out the top five.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.