AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:13 p.m. EDT

Kyrie Irving ends his personal Celtics skid, so now the Mavs will try to win in Boston in NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s personal 13-game losing streak against the Celtics is over. Now it’s back to the parquet floor in Boston to face his former team again. The Dallas Mavericks are still alive in the NBA Finals after avoiding a sweep with a 122-84 blowout in Game 4. The first two road games in this series weren’t Irving’s best, the two in Dallas quite a bit better. The impact from role players in Game 4 was much bigger for Dallas. Now Irving will again have to try to ignore the constant booing from jilted fans in Game 5 on Monday night.

Tarasenko is playing a key role for Florida after winning the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko has brought Stanley Cup-winning experience to the Florida Panthers in their pursuit of the first NHL championship in franchise history. Tarasenko was acquired at the trade deadline from Ottawa. He has scored four goals in their playoff run, including an important one in Game 3 of the final against Edmonton. Tarasenko already helped one team hoist the Cup for the first time when he was a key piece for the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He and Carter Verhaeghe are the only Panthers players who have won it all before.

Olympic spots are on the line for Patrick Cantlay and Corey Conners at the US Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Olympic spots are still up for grabs at the U.S. Open. This is the final week before the world ranking determines the 60-man field for the Paris Games. Patrick Cantlay has worked his way into the conversation. He’s one shot out of the lead and could parlay a runner-up finish into a spot in the Olympics. Canada has a tight race for its second spot. Adam Hadwin missed the cut and Corey Conners now has a chance. David Puig made the cut and appears to have a spot for Spain. But he still has to make sure Sergio Garcia doesn’t win or finish second.

Mbappé wants to erase bad memory of decisive penalty miss and leave Euro 2024 as a champion

PARIS (AP) — The last time Kylian Mbappé kicked a ball at the European Championship it sent France out of the competition. He was the only player to miss in a penalty shootout against Switzerland. Les Bleus was eliminated from Euro 2020 in the round of 16. Mbappé says “It was a slap in the face” for him, calling that setback “a big stain on my CV.” He captains France at Euro 2024 and is desperate to make amends, saying “I’m in a vengeful mood.”

McGregor says he will return to the UFC octagon after he recovers from an injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor made his first public comments Saturday since pulling out of UFC 303 on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. He called his fight with Michael Chandler a postponement rather than a cancellation. McGregor said he was injured shortly before his scheduled June 3 news conference in Dublin. The news conference was abruptly canceled. That created speculation that McGregor might not fight in the June 29 bout in Las Vegas. He didn’t indicate when it might be rescheduled.

Verlander scratched for Astros’ game against Tigers because of neck discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was scratched from his scheduled start against the Detroit Tigers because of neck discomfort. Manager Joe Espada says Verlander has been pitching through the discomfort for about two weeks. He says the team decided to give the three-time Cy Young Award a break and see if they could get to the bottom of the discomfort. The Astros are hopeful that the 41-year-old right-hander won’t need to go on the injured list. Verlander said he cut his bullpen session short on Wednesday because of the problem.

Orioles’ Kyle Bradish goes back on the injured list with more elbow problems

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are dealing with another injury to a starting pitcher. Kyle Bradish went on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right UCL after leaving the previous night’s loss to Philadelphia complaining about his elbow. It’s the same injury that kept him out a month at the start of this season. It’s not yet clear what the severity is this time around. Even after Friday’s 5-3 loss in 11 innings, the Orioles are 21 games over .500. That’s despite losing starters John Means and Tyler Wells to season-ending injuries. Dean Kremer also is on the IL with a triceps strain.

Katie Ledecky off to a strong start at US Olympic swimming trials, leads prelims of 400 free

Katie Ledecky is off to a rousing start at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. Competing in the home stadium of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Ledecky blew away the field in the preliminaries of the 400-meter freestyle. She touched the wall with a time of 3 minutes, 59.99 seconds. Ledecky finished nearly five seconds ahead of Paige Madden, who was next-fastest at 4:04.83. The top eight advanced to the evening final, with Ledecky an overwhelming favorite to claim a spot on her fourth Olympic team. Ledecky already has six individual Olympic gold medals — more than any female swimmer in the history of the sport. She’ll be looking to add to that haul in Paris.

Celtics take season’s worth of lessons into Game 5 of NBA Finals with latest chance to secure title

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics picked the most inopportune time to play their worst game of the season. Boston’s 122-84 Game 4 loss to Dallas had all of the superlatives, and none of them were good. It was the first time the Celtics have allowed the Mavericks to eclipse 100 points in the series and ended the Celtics’ 10-game playoff win streak. It also reminded them that winning a championship will require the same resilience they’ve shown during a postseason in which they haven’t lost consecutive games. History will be on their side in Game 5. It falls on the 16th anniversary of Boston clinching its last championship in 2008.

IOC gives 14 Russians, 11 Belarusians neutral status for Paris Olympics in first round of decisions

The IOC has approved 14 athletes from Russia and 11 Belarusians with neutral status to compete at the Paris Olympics in a first list from five sports published Saturday. Tennis, swimming or judo were not on the list of sports assessed by an International Olympic Committee vetting panel. Cycling, gymnastics, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling were judged and lists of athletes from other Olympic sports are likely to follow within days. It is unclear if all are guaranteed to come to Paris. Russia and Belarus are banned from team sports at the Paris Olympics because of the military invasion of Ukraine.

