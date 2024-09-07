AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:12 p.m. EDT

Jordan Love’s apparent leg injury has the Packers feeling nervous

The Green Bay Packers wasted a golden opportunity to start their season on a winning note with Jordan Love running their offense. Now they await word on whether they’ll be missing their franchise quarterback for a significant length of time. Love was helped off the field with an apparent injury to some portion of his left leg in the closing seconds of the Packers’ 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. The Packers didn’t have any immediate word on the severity of Love’s apparent injury. They can’t afford a serious injury to Love because they don’t have an experienced backup.

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka try to win the US Open for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will both be trying to win the U.S. Open for the first time when they play each other in the final at Flushing Meadows. Saturday’s title match is scheduled to begin at about 4 p.m. Eastern. Pegula is a 30-year-old from New York who is the No. 6 seed and appearing in the first Grand Slam final of her career. Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus who is the No. 2 seed and seeking her third major championship. She won the Australian Open each of the past two seasons and was the runner-up to Coco Gauff at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Saleh says it’s ‘fair’ to rule out holdout Reddick for Jets’ season opener at San Francisco

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Linebacker Haason Reddick won’t play in the New York Jets’ season-opening game Monday night at San Francisco while he remains in a contract dispute with the team. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Saturday “that would be fair” to rule out Reddick, who has not been at the team’s facility since the Jets’ trade for him from Philadelphia became official on April 1. The two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher is seeking a contract extension and has requested a trade from New York — something general manager Joe Douglas has twice said the team won’t honor.

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team skips the deadline to sign a new revenue model with racing series

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — 23XI Racing says it skipped a deadline to sign a new charter agreement with NASCAR because “it did not have an opportunity to fairly bargain” for a new contract. The two-car team owned by Jordan, active driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan right-hand man Curtis Polk revealed that teams had a Friday night NASCAR-imposed deadline to sign new charter agreements that run from 2025 through 2031. In a letter to NASCAR, 23XI said it was refusing to sign the extension. The team’s revelation came on the eve of the start of NASCAR’s playoffs as garage speculation Saturday indicated that all but two Cup Series teams have signed the new agreements.

Taylor Fritz beats Frances Tiafoe to become the first American man in a US Open final since 2006

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Fritz has defeated a fading Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in an all-American matchup at the U.S. Open to reach his first Grand Slam final. The 12th-seeded Fritz’s victory Friday night earned him a showdown against No. 1 Jannik Sinner for the championship on Sunday. Sinner finished off a 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Jack Draper earlier Friday to reach the final at Flushing Meadows for the first time. It’s his second major title match of the year after taking the trophy at the Australian Open in January. Fritz will be the first U.S. man to appear in a major final since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick’s 2003 U.S. Open title was the most recent at a major for an American man.

2024 Paralympics schedule Sept. 8: Last medals up for grabs before closing party

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Paralympic Games end on Sunday bringing the curtain down on a summer celebration of outstanding sporting achievements in Paris. The French capital will bid adieu with what promises to be another spectacle for the closing ceremony. Artistic director Thomas Jolly has promised a giant dance party at Stade de France. But first the last medals of the Games must be won. Men and women’s marathons start in the morning, the United States women’s wheelchair basketball team is playing the Netherlands for gold in the afternoon, and there are finals too in para powerlifting, along with five races in para canoe.

Napheesa Collier scores 26 and Lynx overcome Caitlin Clark’s 25-point night for 99-88 win over Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored nine of her 26 points in the third quarter, Bridget Carleton made three 3-pointers in the final four minutes and the Minnesota Lynx overcame a 25-point night by Caitlin Clark to snap Indiana’s five-game winning streak with a 99-88 win over the Fever. The Lynx trailed 50-45 at halftime before Collier scored nine of their opening 20 points of the third quarter for a 65-57 lead. Carleton scored 16 points for Minnesota. Kelsey Mitchell added 23 and Aliyah Boston scored 20 for Indiana.

Democrats aim for the sky over college football games to keep the spotlight on Project 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have denounced it in hundreds of ads and billboards, printed it in oversized book form as a convention prop, and mentioned it in seemingly every speech and press statement. Now, they will take their campaign against the conservative Project 2025 blueprint, written by allies of Republican Donald Trump, to the skies above college football stadiums in key swing states. Democratic National Committee-sponsored banners pulled by small airplanes are on tap Saturday to fly over Michigan Stadium and home games for Penn State, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Díaz brothers pitch in same game for 1st time as Mets top Reds in front of family at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz and younger brother Alexis, the Cincinnati Reds’ ace reliever, have pitched in the same game for the first time in their All-Star careers. Edwin Díaz struck out all three batters in the top of the ninth inning Friday night at Citi Field, fanning Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer with 100 mph fastballs. Alexis Díaz worked a hitless bottom of the ninth to keep the score tied. New York won 6-4 on Mark Vientos’ two-run homer off Justin Wilson in the 10th. Afterward, the Díaz brothers took photos on the field with about 20 proud family members — including their parents.

