AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Brian Harman starts his British Open title defense by returning the claret jug

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Brian Harman had to say goodbye to an old friend. The start of the British Open includes a ceremony where the champion officially hands back the claret jug. Harman says it was a little sad to return the oldest trophy in golf. The hard part is trying to get it back. Only five players have won the British Open back to back since 1960. All of them are in the Hall of Fame. Now it’s Harman’s turn to see if he can join them at Royal Troon. Harman hasn’t won since last year. He’s waiting for his putting to come around.

Simone Biles has moved past Tokyo. If critics can’t, she says that’s their problem, not hers

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is ready to step into the Olympic spotlight once again. The American headlines a U.S. team heavily favored to win gold in Paris. The 27-year-old Biles says she’s in a different place now than she was in Tokyo in 2021, when she removed herself from multiple finals to focus on her mental health. Biles understands that are critics who are still fixated on what happened in Japan. She says she knows she can never silence them, so she has no plans to even try as she prepares for what could be her final competition.

Who is carrying the Olympic torch through Paris? A BTS star, a garbage collector and more

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people have carried the Olympic torch through the French capital for two days of celebrations before the Summer Games kick off at the end of the month. They included BTS star Jin, a runner from Central African Republic, former World Cup and Olympic medal winners and people known for their volunteer or community work. About 10,000 people were chosen to carry the flame across France to the Games’ opening ceremony on July 26. One onlooker says the relay is “a bit of joy after the disastrous weeks we’ve had” around the chaotic recent elections in France.

MLB batting average near half-century low and velocity at all-time high

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baseball can’t run away from its lack of runs. Batting averages are near half-century lows. Velocity is at an all-time high. The major league batting average was .240 through April and .239 in May, the lowest since the bottom of .237 in 1968’s Year of the Pitcher. It’s risen slightly along with the temperature as spring turned to summer: .246 in June and .250 in July, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Still, the season average of .243 heading into the All-Star break was just ahead of 2022 and 1968 as the lowest since the dead-ball era ended in 1920.

Carlos Alcaraz wants a seat at the adult table after his second Wimbledon and fourth Slam trophy

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is achieving all sorts of things Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic didn’t by his age. The 21-year-old Spaniard already owns two Wimbledon titles and four Grand Slam trophies in all. His straight-set victory over Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday was only Alcaraz’s latest impressive triumph. But he is hardly satisfied. He wants to keep going, keep improving and keep winning. He says he won’t place any limits on what he can accomplish and has no idea whether he can collect as major championships as the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis did.

Argentina beats Colombia 1-0 in Copa America final after crowd control issues cause match delay

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Fans appeared to breach the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia. Video posted on social media showed fans jumping over security railings near the Southwest entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Screams could be heard in the background. A handful of people could be seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water in the sweltering South Florida heat. Officers were able to push the crowd behind black gates and lock down the entrance so that no one could get inside.

NFL training camps get underway as rookies start reporting this week

The short summer vacation is over for NFL players. It’s time to begin the journey to Super Bowl 59. Coming off a disappointing finish in the AFC championship game, the Baltimore Ravens became the first team to open training camp when they welcomed rookies on Saturday. Nineteen more teams get underway this week and all 32 clubs will open doors by July 24. Everyone is 0-0 but expectations aren’t the same. Some teams are legitimate contenders. A few are rebuilding. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to three-peat since the 1965-67 Green Bay Packers won three consecutive NFL championships.

It’s been almost a half-century since a Pittsburgh pitcher started the All-Star game

Paul Skenes is set to start the All-Star game on the mound. It’s the first time since 1995 that a rookie has that honor. It’s been even longer since a Pittsburgh player has been in that spotlight. The last pitcher from the Pirates to start the All-Star game was Jerry Reuss in 1975. It’s was the second-longest active drought without a pitcher starting the All-Star game. The Chicago Cubs have not had one since Claude Passeau in 1946. (The Miami Marlins have never had the starting pitcher for the National League, but they’ve only been playing since 1993.)

Once Yamal and Williams helped Spain out of its ‘tiki-taka’ rut, no rival could resist at Euro 2024

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain arrived in Germany with no huge stars and no real expectations. Six weeks later, Luis de la Fuente’s team heads home with a European Championship title to celebrate and reason to believe in a bright future. The youthful spark of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams combined perfectly with the veteran poise of Rodri and other mainstays who had yet to win a major trophy as Spain completed its superb Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win over England on Sunday. The key was making Spain a more dynamic and versatile attacking team to end a decade of “tiki-taka” misfires.

Blaney has Team Penske on a hot streak headed into Indy for return of Brickyard 400

LOND POND, Pa. (AP) — Team Penkse is on a hot streak. Ryan Blaney returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway, the site of his first career NASCAR Cup Series win and his second victory in the last five races this season. Blaney made it a weekend sweep for Team Penske. Scott McLaughlin and Will Power won IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway for the 87-year-old Roger Penske. The 2023 NASCAR champion, Blaney won the inaugural Cup race last month at Iowa Speedway and added two more top 10 finishes headed into Pocono. Penske drivers have won four of the last seven Cup races.

