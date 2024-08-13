AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:34 p.m. EDT

Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won’t reconsider decision

USA Gymnastics officials say an arbitration panel won’t reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics. USA Gymnastics says it will continue efforts to let Chiles keep the medal. CAS voided an on-floor appeal from Chiles’ coach that vaulted her to third, saying the appeal came 4 seconds beyond the one-minute time limit for scoring inquiries. USA Gymnastics disputed the timing, saying in a statement Sunday that the agency submitted video evidence to CAS that showed Team USA coach Cecile Landi first appealed 13 seconds before the deadline.

Vikings QB McCarthy needs surgery on meniscus tear in right knee, a big setback in rookie’s progress

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has a torn meniscus in his right knee that will require surgery. Coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy was hurt at some point during his preseason debut when he went 11 for 17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Las Vegas. McCarthy reported persistent soreness to the team when players reconvened. The 10th overall pick in the draft out of national champion Michigan was sent for further examination that revealed the injury.

All-Star Dearica Hamby sues WNBA, Aces alleging discrimination, retaliation for being pregnant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Los Angeles Sparks All-Star Dearica Hamby sued the WNBA and her former team in federal court Monday regarding her treatment from the Las Vegas Aces while pregnant. Hamby’s lawsuit alleged the Aces discriminated and retaliated against her, leading to her January 2023 trade to the Sparks. A WNBA spokesperson said the complaint was being reviewed. The Aces did not immediately respond to a request for comment but have refuted allegation in the past.

Aaron Rodgers says he regrets his ‘immunized’ comment in 2021 in an upcoming book about the QB

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says in a soon-to-be published book that he should have handled discussing his COVID-19 immunization status differently. The New York Jets quarterback was still with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 when he told reporters he was “immunized” against the virus and then tested positive for COVID-19 three months later and had to be sidelined for 10 days. Rodgers unsuccessfully appealed to the league that his homeopathic treatment regimen should qualify him as vaccinated. ESPN reported the four-time NFL MVP says in the book “Out Of The Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers” that it’s one thing he wishes could have gone differently.

Jarren Duran suspended 2 games by Red Sox for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have suspended Jarren Duran for two games without pay after he shouted a homophobic slur to a fan behind home plate who heckled him in a loss to the Houston Astros. The exchange, caught on a live mic Sunday during the broadcast of the game, occurred when Duran was at the plate in the sixth inning. Duran issued an apology through the team Sunday night and again in the clubhouse Monday. The Red Sox said in a statement that Duran’s salary during the suspension will be donated to the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge after fight with fiancee

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been arrested and charged with domestic violence after a fight with his fiancee. Police in Avon, Ohio, say Hall was booked and arraigned at Avon Lake Municipal Court and is expected to post bond and be released. The Browns say they are aware of the incident involving the second-round pick from Ohio State. According to an incident report, the woman told police that Hall struck her with a baby bottle, dragged her along a porch and driveway and held a gun to her temple. Police say they seized two handguns.

Analysis: Olympics with a short field delivers stars on the podium and compelling golf

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Golf has been part of the Olympics for the last three Summer Games and continues to deliver big stars to the podium and memorable outcomes. Some of that is because of the small fields of 60 players, about half of whom don’t get a regular diet on the big stage. The latest was Scottie Scheffler’s remarkable comeback at Le Golf National to add Olympic gold to an already great year. And there was Lydia Ko, with an even greater storybook finish. The New Zealander now has medaled in all three Olympics and her gold got her into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Kylian Mbappe could make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup. Atalanta’s coach hopes he plays

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — New signings Kylian Mbappe and Endrick have joined a formidable attack at Real Madrid that already includes Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Arda Guler. Atalanta’s coach hopes they all play against his team in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw on Wednesday. Gian Piero Gasperino says “you don’t know who to hope might not play, so I hope they pick their best team.” Mbappe is the biggest draw after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club Paris Saint-Germain. He was introduced to the club’s fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month. The Super Cup is an annual match between the winners of last season’s Champions League and Europa League.

The Premier League will have a different look when the season starts Friday. Here’s what’s changed

The Premier League rarely stands still. There are plenty of changes in the world’s most popular soccer league heading into the 2024-25 season that starts on Friday. There are five newly hired managers including Arne Slot at Liverpool to begin the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield. There are around $1.6 billion worth of new players (and counting) despite the market appearing slower than usual for Premier League teams. The first ever use of semi-automated technology in the Premier League should speed up offside decisions. There are also updated financial regulations being trialed and a tweak to the match schedule that sees the winter break disappear.

Georgia No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 and Ohio State No. 2 as expanded SEC, Big Ten flex muscles

Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight year. The Bulldogs received 46 first-place votes to finish comfortably ahead of No. 2 Ohio State, which got 15 top votes. Oregon is No. 3 while Texas is fourth and Alabama is fifth. Conference realignment created an unprecedented preseason poll with just four conferences represented: The SEC has nine ranked teams. The Big Ten has six, the Big 12 has five and the ACC has four. Notre Dame, an independent, is ranked seventh.

